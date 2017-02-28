RSF Garden Club gets quarterly update

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club President Phil Larsen kicked off the Feb. 22 quarterly meeting welcoming its members and guests. Following a reception at the Garden Club, everyone took their seats to hear business matters.

Larsen shared how the Garden Club’s investments are held at the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.

“Many of the charitable organizations in our community also use this foundation for their investments,” he said.

Larsen went on to say how the investments are made conservatively.

“I think most organizations that use this foundation are quite happy with the results. And we are as well.”

Larsen wanted members to know that as far as the Garden Club’s finances were concerned they were in a very strong financial position. He also thanked everyone for their support.

Larsen then told members how their former executive director Erin Browne resigned in December.

“Erin had a big change in her life the end of last year. She got married and moved away. I tried to talk her out of it,” he quipped.

While everyone was sorry to see Browne leave, Larsen said how the Garden Club happily found Shelly Breneman as their able-replacement.

“Shelly has been with us since last December and she has a wonderful background in event planning, and nonprofit organizations,” Larsen said.