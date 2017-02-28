City does soft launch of new website

ENCINITAS — Visitors of the city of Encinitas’ website were met with a distinctly different look this week.

The encinitasca.gov website has undergone a complete facelift, with the city performing a soft launch this week in advance of a more formal launch in coming days.

Visitors of the new website might find some of the tabs not fully functional, a city spokesman said. The city’s in-house design team is fixing all of the glitches in advance of the formal launch.

The website overhaul has been in the works for more than a year, as the city in January 2016 surveyed residents to find out what they wanted to see in the city’s new web page.

The former web portal was launched in 2011, when city officials changed the URL from cityofencinitas.org to its current title. Users complained in recent years that it was difficult to find some of the newer applications — such as the Open Finance or Tree Tracker apps — which were buried in tabs on the website’s front page. City officials said that the city outgrew the old platform.

City officials declined to comment on the redesign, opting to comment closer to the formal launch.