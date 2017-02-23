Oceanside Library opens Veterans Resource Center

OCEANSIDE — The Civic Center Library recently opened a Veterans Resource Center stocked with books and resource materials for military and their families. The resource center is designed as a one-stop shop for military to find information, resources and services.

Two full shelves on the library’s second floor display books, resource guides and information pamphlets geared towards veterans. Books that focus on veterans’ interests range from transitioning from the military, to benefits, employment and finance, health and family.

Materials were purchased through a California State Library and California Department of Veterans Affairs, CalVet grant, and have been available for check out since January.

Volunteers started to operate the center this month, on Wednesday afternoons.

A dedicated laptop and printer are available for veterans and their families to register with CalVet, and get information on benefits and services.

“Our goal is to make sure that veterans are aware of benefits and services that they are entitled to,” Kristine Moralez, library community outreach coordinator, said.

The library committed to a partnership with the, California Library Services and Technology Act, Veterans Connect @ the Library program in 2013.

“We started as a level 1-partner, which included providing CalVet Resource guides and creating a web page of veterans’ resources,” Moralez said. “This past fall the library committed to becoming a level 2-partner.”

As a level 2-partner, materials for the resource center were purchased, volunteers were trained to answer questions, and programs geared to veterans are planned.

The library will host two veteran programs before June, and the exhibition “War Comes Home: The Legacy” from April 23 to June 18.

“The response has been extremely positive,” Moralez said. “Veterans and veterans issues are something that I personally am very passionate about, and I feel that it is a great honor to be able to serve them in any way that I can.”

The resource center is a good fit for the city, which is located next to Camp Pendleton and has a large active duty and veteran population.

Moralez said the Veterans Association of North County has been “very gracious and extremely supportive” of the resource center, which works to support local veterans organizations and connect veterans with services. All patrons are welcome to use the resource center. For more information on the resource center go to ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/lib/adults/vet_resources.asp.