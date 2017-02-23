Defeat Monster Mouth with Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry & Miss California U.S!

Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry had the opportunity to interview Miss California United States 2016 to hear about the ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle through proper oral hygiene care.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month; learning about dental health will help you gain fun new ideas to keep your child’s oral health in check throughout the year.

Colgate explains that, “Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important to a child’s self-esteem. With proper care, a balanced diet and regular dental visits, their teeth can remain healthy and strong.”

Tips to help your children care for their teeth and prevent cavities:

Teaching your child proper oral care at a young age it is very beneficial. You can start by setting an example for them and taking care of your own teeth as well as by eating healthy. Be sure to make tooth brushing fun! Allow them to choose their toothbrush color so that it encourages them to brush their teeth.

To help reduce the risk of cavities please be sure to teach your child the following steps:

• Brush twice a day with age appropriate toothpaste to remove plaque. Plaque buildup is the main cause of tooth decay.

• Floss daily: The most important time to floss is before bed. This will help remove plaque from between your teeth and under the gum line.

• Be sure to eat a well-balanced diet, not sugary foods that can cause cavities.

• If your child is able to spit toothpaste out and rinse, please use dental products that contain fluoride, including toothpaste and mouthwash.

• Your drinking water may contain fluoride and it is beneficial for your child to help prevent tooth decay.

• Take your child to the dentist for regular checkups. It is generally recommended that children are seen every 6 months or twice a year.

What Brushing Techniques Can I Show My Child?

You will want to help your child with brushing until they are able to complete these simple steps:

• Use a pea-size dab of age-appropriate toothpaste. Be sure that your child can fully spit out the toothpaste if they are using fluoride toothpaste.

• Using a soft-bristled toothbrush try to brush the inside surface of each tooth first as this is the most common area of plaque buildup. Brush back and forth.

• Clean the outer surfaces of each tooth towards the cheeks and lips. Angle the brush along the outer gum line while gently brushing in small circles.

• Brush the chewing surface of each tooth. Gently brush back and forth.

• Don’t forget to brush the tongue! Remember that the tongue should be pink in color, not white.

When Should My Child Begin Flossing?

Flossing is very important because it will help remove food and bacteria from in between the teeth that the toothbrush cannot reach. You should begin flossing as soon as two teeth touch. Usually by age eight, children can start to floss by themselves.

What are Dental Sealants and How Do I Know if My Child Needs Them?

A dental sealant creates a highly-effective barrier against decay. Sealants are thin plastic coatings applied to the chewing surfaces of a child’s permanent back teeth, where most cavities form. Applying a sealant is not painful and can be performed in one dental visit. Your dentist can tell you whether your child might benefit from dental sealants.

What is Fluoride and How Do I Know if My Child is getting the Right Amount?

Fluoride is one of the best ways to help prevent against tooth decay. A naturally occurring mineral, fluoride combines with the tooth’s enamel to strengthen it. In many municipal water supplies, the right amount of fluoride is added for proper tooth development. To find out whether your water contains fluoride, and how much, call your local water district.

How important is Diet to My Child’s Oral Health?

A balanced diet is necessary for your child to develop strong, cavity-resistant teeth. In addition to a full range of vitamins and minerals, a child’s diet should include plenty of calcium, phosphorous, and proper levels of fluoride.

Be sure to stay away from juice, sticky fruit snacks, fruit leathers, granola bars, cookies, chips, crackers and other sugary foods and starches that can stick to your child’s teeth for long periods of time and cause tooth decay. This is very important to remember because if you are not able to and floss your child’s teeth on a regular basis, their risk for cavities increases.

