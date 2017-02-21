Dogs, walkers will fill up Kit Carson Park Feb. 25

ESCONDIDO — Animal lovers and their four legged friends will take over Kit Carson Park in Escondido later this month. The San Diego Humane Society’s Walk for Animals — North County, a 2-mile walk, will take place at Kit Carson Park Feb. 25 from 7 a.m. to noon. The event is a community celebration and fundraiser for the San Diego Humane Society, a nonprofit charity supported almost entirely by donations.

“Walking celebrates our love for animals while raising the vital funds needed to ensure that every homeless animal can find a loving home,” said Kelly Schry, communications manager for the San Diego Humane Society.

The morning festivities include a pancake breakfast, a scenic two-mile walk, doggie activities and Vendor Village. The Blessing of the Animals takes place at 8:30 a.m. and is a tradition at the Walk for Animals to celebrate animals and all they add to people’s lives.

The event started in 1999 as the 5K Doggie Dash and evolved into Paws in the Park in 2006. It then became Walk for Animals — North County when the Escondido Humane Society and the San Diego Humane Society merged in 2014.

The merger made San Diego Humane Society one of the largest animal sheltering organizations in the nation. Adoptions are just one of the many services that the San Diego Humane Society provides for San Diego County. For residents of the North County communities of Escondido, San Marcos, Poway, Oceanside and Vista, the organization provides animal control and stray pet services.

“It’s wonderful to see the people of our community come together not only to celebrate our love for pets, but to also fundraise to support homeless animals throughout our county,” said Schry.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register online at sdwalkforanimals.org or to make an online pledge. The public can also register on-site beginning at 7 a.m.