Explosions heard before fire engulfs two duplexes

OCEANSIDE — Explosions were heard before smoke and flames engulfed two duplexes on Via La Jolla on Feb. 18.

The fire started in the rear of a single story duplex, quickly spread to the home, and then moved to the attached duplex.

The first fire units to arrive attacked the flames from the front of the building, and worked their way to the rear of the home and main body of the fire.

Additional units that arrived were put to the rear and sides of the building to stop the fire from spreading further.

A total of 39 fire personnel from 18 units fought the blazes, and had the fire under control within 30 minutes. Oceanside firefighters were assisted in knocking down flames by mutual aid from Vista Fire and Carlsbad Fire.

Two homes and two garages were damaged by smoke and fire. Loss is estimated at $200,000 for structure and contents.

Seven adults from the two homes were displaced. The Red Cross provided temporary housing for the residents.

It was found the fire was sparked from an electrical short on the back patio, which spread to the two duplexes.