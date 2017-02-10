The top three myths about hair transplant surgery

OCEANSIDE — If you’ve been considering hair restoration, you want to have all the facts. As with any surgical procedure, misinformation is everywhere. Dan Wagner, CEO of MyHairTransplantMD, wants to help you make an informed decision about whether hair restoration is right for you, right now. Because client satisfaction is important to him, Wagner wants to dispel three of the most common myths about hair restoration.

Myth #1: Hair restoration is expensive

“This doesn’t have to be true,” Wagner said. “Hair restoration, like anything, takes planning and choosing the right surgeon is key.”

The specialists at MyHairTransplantMD will have their initial consultation with you where they will assess your hair loss situation and your desired results.

“With proper planning and execution, you are going to get the results you’re looking for,” Wagner said.

“We will get it right for you the first time. If you go running from doctor to doctor, not only will you be lacking in a comprehensive plan, but it will end up costing you more money.”

Choosing a surgeon who will give you a plan of attack for not just your current hair loss but also any future hair loss is key. “The plan for someone who has thin hair is different from someone who has lost it all,” Wagner said. We help you replace it as you lose it, at the pace that is specific to your case.”

Wagner said that a hair restoration plan done right will only need to be done once.

Myth #2: Any doctor can perform hair transplant surgery

“Hair restoration is a specialty, and you want to go to a specialist,” Wagner said. “Specialists are trained to treat you in the long term.” MyHairTransplantMD offers only specialized hair restoration services.“Our surgeons are highly trained and skilled at performing hair restoration surgery,” Wagner said. “It’s the only thing we do here, and we stand by the results our surgeons deliver. Our team in particular has a more artistic approach than some of the other offices that might offer it.”

With the growth in popularity of robotic surgery in the industry, Wagner advises clients to consider the risks involved. “Robotic surgery enables less skilled surgeons to perform procedures, but here we feel that there is a valuable difference when choosing a surgeon over a robot,” he said. “We perform our surgeries by hand and our results reflect the vast difference between the details that only the human eye can see versus what a robot can.”

Myth #3: Results are immediate

“You didn’t lose your hair overnight, and we can’t restore it overnight,” Wagner said. “We are redistributing your hair, not creating it.” MyHairTransplantMD uses patented technology to map your hair loss pattern and then defines and measures the area you are looking to restore. “We can discuss whether you are looking for coverage or density,” Wagner said.

“The process takes time and planning. If someone tells you it’s immediate, they are misleading you. It’s technically impossible to restore in one day the hair that took years to lose.”

As with any surgical procedure, having accurate information will guide you to make the best possible decision. The team at MyHairTransplantMD is happy to spend time with you to discuss any questions and address any concerns you might have about hair restoration.

This article is sponsored content.