Nonprofits to host forums on demand, issues of solar power

CARLSBAD — Two regional nonprofits are hosting public forums to discuss the growing demand and issues concerning solar power.

The Center for Sustainable Energy and the Climate Action Campaign are partnering with Sullivan Solar Power to host the San Diego Solar Experience this Saturday.

Three seminars in Carlsbad, Rancho Bernardo and Chula Vista will offer information in response to a growing demand for independent and accurate facts about solar power for homeowners.

More than 100,000 solar systems have been installed in the San Diego Gas & Electric market, according to Chris Dixon, public affairs officer for Sullivan Solar Power. The rapid growth, though, has resulted in some solar companies engaging in high-pressure sales tactics and offering misleading and outdated information about financial incentives no longer applying to solar power system purchases, Dixon added.

Go Solar California, a leading solar power industry advocacy campaign, recently issued a consumer alert warning consumers of solar companies “throughout California attempting to generate sales through unscrupulous methods.”

Experts from the Center for Sustainable Energy and the Climate Action Campaign, as well as certified energy practitioners and Sullivan Solar Power’s founder and president Daniel Sullivan, will help interested homeowners overcome any confusion about solar, Dixon added.

“It’s more important than ever to empower families with the freedom of clean energy and clean air,” said Nicole Capretz, executive director of the Climate Action Campaign. That’s why Climate Action Campaign has been inspiring, engaging and educating communities across San Diego with the tools to realize a 100 percent clean energy future.

“The San Diego Solar Experience is an excellent opportunity to learn how rooftop solar can work for you, while supporting community goals, justice and jobs — all part of the American dream.”

Attendees of the San Diego Solar Experience will learn about how solar works, battery storage and integration, available incentives, financing options, how to choose a solar provider, new solar rules and more.

“For nearly a decade, the Center for Sustainable Energy has offered the successful program called Solar for Homeowners, providing consumers objective information to better inform their buying process,” said Ben Airth, the center’s senior manager of renewables. “We are dedicated to helping transition our community to a sustainable future powered by clean energy.”

In addition to the seminar presentations, participants are invited to take a self-guided tour to view solar-powered homes and speak directly with homeowners about their experience.

The first seminar kicks off at 10 a.m. at High Tech High in Chula Vista, followed by a noon seminar at Rancho Bernardo High School and 2 p.m. at El Camino Creek Elementary School in Carlsbad.

Solar home tours take place throughout the county from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For times and locations for the tour, or to RSVP for the seminars, visit sdsolarexperience.org.