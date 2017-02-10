New England fans celebrate historic Super Bowl win in county

SAN MARCOS — As football fans gathered across the world to watch Super Bowl LI, whether they were fans of either team or fans of the sport, a tight-knit group of Patriots fans gathered in San Marcos at Players Sports Bar & Grill to watch their favorite team to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Players Sports Bar & Grill, located across the street from California State University San Marcos, is a home away from home for many Boston sports fans.

Before halftime, with the Patriots down 28-3, the energy in Players was tense, disappointed, anxious, scared but yet still optimistic.

“Once the Pats came out for the second half, everyone was really feeling confident even when they went down 25,” said Players owner Ted Semprini. “I kept hearing the echoes of, ‘we have Tommy (Brady)’” Super Bowl LI was an historic Super Bowl for a number of reasons. One being that no team had ever come back and won the Super Bowl when trailing by more than 10 points. And that no Super Bowl in its history had entered into overtime.

“I know that non-Boston fans can’t relate to this, but in no way was I surprised,” said Semprini on the Patriot’s roll down the field in overtime to win the game. “Tom Brady is the greatest player to put on a professional football uniform,” he said.

“I have been on the West Coast for almost 25 years and when people ask me what do I miss the most about back east, I respond with… ‘I miss the true passion for sports,’” he added. “That is why I pushed to make this a home away from home for New Englanders. A place where we can all come together with one common goal and that is to root on our beloved teams.”