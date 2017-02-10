Moonlight Mosaic preview is this Saturday

ENCINITAS — The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is offering a “sneak peek” on Saturday morning of the mural that will adorn the new $3.7 million marine safety center on Moonlight Beach.

The nonprofit organization, which was eponymously named after the mosaic that made national headlines in 2011, in 2016 announced it would donate a new mosaic that would be affixed to a wall of the new lifeguard tower, which is scheduled to open on Memorial Day.

The City Council in September approved the acceptance of the mural, which is valued at $20,000.

The new mosaic will depict the various fish and marine wildlife below the surface of the ocean.

Several artists are collaborating on the piece: renowned ocean artist Scott Walt, illustrator Peggy Sue Florio Zepeda, glass producer/finisher Bob Zepeda, and Mark Patterson, who created the original “Surfing Madonna” mosaic in 2011.

On Saturday, the Encinitas Arts Commission and members of the City Council will visit with the artists at Meyers Stained Glass, at 1025 S. Coast Highway 101, in Oceanside from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Surfing Madonna President bob Nichols and board members will also be available to answer questions.