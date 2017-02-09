Palomar College basketball teams to donate game proceeds to American Cancer Society

Palomar College’s men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader this Friday will serve as part of a statewide effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Gate proceeds from the games, which start at 5 p.m. at Palomar College, will be donated to ACS. It is part of a statewide effort initiated by the California Community College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Coaches Associations.

Palomar’s mens team plays at 5 p.m. against San Diego Miramar College, with the women – currently ranked 4th in the state – hosting San Diego Mesa College at 7 p.m. For both teams, the games are crucial as the 2016-17 California Community College regular season winds down.

“The Palomar College Athletic Program is pleased and proud to participate in this worthy effort,” Director of Athletics Scott Cathcart said. “Once again, it presents our teams and student athletes with an opportunity to combine the entertainment value of intercollegiate athletics with a meaningful community-service campaign.”

Collective funds from similar events throughout the state will provide for a combined donation from the associations, which will be presented to ACS representatives at the state championship games, scheduled for Sunday, March 12 at Las Positas College in Livermore. Since its inception in 2010, the annual California Community Colleges effort has generated nearly $175,000 in donated revenue toward cancer research.