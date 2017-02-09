Legal Notices, February 10, 2017

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (2/10, 2/24, etc.) and Monday, February 20, 2017, for President’s Day NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Aberdeen Façade Change CASE NUMBER: 16-119 ADR/CDP FILING DATE: May 24, 2016 APPLICANT: Guenther Dev LLC. LOCATION: 154 Aberdeen Drive (APN 261-031-20) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit for as-built façade improvements. The subject property is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan General Commercial 1 (C-GC-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2017, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Planning & Building Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 02/10/17 CN 19827

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE INVITING BIDS FOR PURCHASE OF ONE (1) NEW, COMPLETE POLARIS XP RANGER CREW ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas (City) invites Bids for: PURCHASE OF ONE (1) NEW, COMPLETE, POLARIS XP RANGER CREW ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE with APPROPRIATE MARINE RESCUE OUTFITTING To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, either electronically via PlanetBids, or as a hard-copy delivered personally or by mail at or before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017. An optional pre-bid meeting will be held on February 13 at 3:00pm at Moonlight Beach Lifeguard Headquarters, located at 400 B Street. The City’s Notice Inviting Bids, including the vehicle, materials and equipment requested, the purchase order agreement/contract, and the standard Bid Forms to be used by all Bidders are available on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov/bids. A Bid will not be accepted unless it is made on the Bid Forms furnished by the City of Encinitas for this project. The City of Encinitas hereby notifies all potential Bidders that it will ensure that in any purchase order agreement/contract entered into pursuant to this notification, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age or disability in consideration for an award. The City of Encinitas reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. The City of Encinitas does not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in the admission or access to, or treatment, or employment in, its programs or activities. City of Encinitas 02/10/17 CN 19826

T.S. No.: 2016-03012-CA A.P.N.:146-212-04-00 Property Address: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Felipe N Munoz Hernandez, a Married Man, as His sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 11/01/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0947201 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 03/13/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 485,230.39 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 129 North Barnwell Street, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 146-212-04-00 The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 485,230.39. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. Date: January 26, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 02/10/17, 02/17/17, 02/24/17 CN 19822 ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 02/10/17, 02/17/17, 02/24/17 CN 19822

AFC-1050 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION WILL SELL ON 3/3/2017 at 10:00 AM AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 105, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 82125 30750B 30750B 307 50 147-264-34-50 GARLAND C. BUCKINGHAM A SINGLE MAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 9/20/2016 9/22/2016 2016 503204 10/24/2016 2016 571935 $5939.58 82126 30514A 30514A 305 14 147-264-32-14 JOE L. ROBERTSON AND CHERI L. ROBERSTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/20/2016 9/22/2016 2016 503204 10/24/2016 2016 571935 $6688.06 82127 30312B 30312B 303 12 147-264-30-12 JACK FRENCH AND ANN M. FRENCH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 9/20/2016 9/22/2016 2016 503204 10/24/2016 2016 571935 $4915.94 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 1/25/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 02/10/17, 02/17/17, 02/24/17 CN 19821

T.S. No. 048908-CA APN: 161-680-16-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTE'S SALE GARY FELIEN AND KAREN FELIEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Date of Sale: 2/27/2017 at 1:00 PM OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street address: 1189 MASTERPIECE DRIVE OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA 92057 Estimated amount: $555,720.26 02/03/17, 02/10/17, 02/17/17 CN 19794

APN: 158-701-02-00 TS No: CA08000026-16-1 TO No: 160320698-CA-VOI/CA08000026-16 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE RICHARD LEE CHRISTIANSEN AND ANTONIA MENDEZ CHRISTIANSEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Date: February 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Deed of Trust recorded on January 11, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0025486 Street address: 416 LA PURISMA WAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000026-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: January 23, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000026-16-1 02/03/2017, 02/10/2017, 02/17/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19793

AFC-1053 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION On 2/23/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82142 B3995305H GMP542245EO 5422 ODD 45 211-130-03-00 EDGARDO A. URIETA AND EMMA G. URIETA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2011 12/08/2011 2011-0660094 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $18376.64 BOYD A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/20/2007 02/02/2007 2007-0074134 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $11362.91 82145 B0414185H GMP692232A1Z 6922 ANNUAL 32 211-131-07-00 CRAIG W. LEE AND SHEILA C. LEE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 9/1/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563221 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $27812.17 82146 B0462245H GMP583308A1Z 5833 ANNUAL 08 211-131-05-00 VIRGIL WILLIAMS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/20/2016 03/24/2016 2016-0132636 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $32471.55 82147 B0457445H GMO651122B1O 6511 ODD 22 211-131-13-00 SANDRA DENISE WILLIAMS-CARTER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644145 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $15937.22 82148 B3940475C GMO522239DO 5222 ODD 39 211-130-02-00 JUSTIN T. PITMAN AND JANYEL E. PITMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/23/2009 12/03/2009 2009-0670393 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $9187.99 82149 B0457315H GMP542120DE 5421 EVEN 20 211-130-03-00 VERONICA MARQUEZ-PADILLA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5/29/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644202 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $14603.39 82150 B3942785C GMO522105DO 5221 ODD 05 211-130-02-00 MARIE R. WESTICH A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2010 04/08/2010 2010-0174255 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $8164.58 82151 B2188475C GMO511111AO 5111 ODD 11 211-130-02-00 DANA E. RICHE AND MARTICIA A. RICHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/13/2008 01/25/2008 2008-0036070 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $10432.19 82152 B0439235S GMP582108A1Z 5821 ANNUAL 08 211-131-05-00 JULIO D. REYNAGA AND SANDRA REYNAGA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/6/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008695 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $32370.42 82153 B0442855C GMP521139D1E 5211 EVEN 39 211-130-02-00 KEVIN W. ZUELICH AND PAMELA K. ZUELICH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/17/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156050 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $16829.03 82154 B0457485H GMP661130A1Z 6611 ANNUAL 30 211-131-13-00 ERIC GATES LANCASTER AND YUKI ONOLANCASTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/28/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644172 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $42383.73 82155 B0457495H GMP661129A1Z 6611 ANNUAL 29 211-131-13-00 ERIC GATES LANCASTER AND YUKI ONOLANCASTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/28/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644149 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $43969.18 82156 B3930005C GMO501246EZ 5012 ANNUAL 46 211-130-02-00 MICHAEL B. CANNON AND PATRICIA CANNON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/8/2009 11/05/2009 2009-0617925 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $24546.08 82157 B0401275L GMP682150A1Z 6821 ANNUAL 50 211-131-07-00 DANIEL A. FINK AND CHRISTINA M. FINK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/21/2012 12/06/2012 2012-0765632 10/5/2016 2016 532861 $14686.07 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. DATE: 1/23/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/03/17, 02/10/17, 02/17/17 CN 19792

AFC-1051 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION On 2/23/2017 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY ,10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 Street address: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 82132 B0464465C MGP27311BZ 273 ANNUAL 11 211-022-28-00 DONALD L. RYAN A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 4/13/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198679 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $24487.53 A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0007491 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $23748.56 82135 B0430775H MGP29508BE 295 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-022-28-00 EMERIZA DIZON JONES A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/3/2014 07/10/2014 2014-0286445 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $14973.91 82136 Y7070469K GPO27640BZ 276 ANNUAL 40 211-022-28-00 ENRIQUE GARCIA AND LAURA P. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2009 07/10/2009 2009-0378921 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $14521.52 82137 Y6339469A GPO25416CO 254 BIENNIAL ODD 16 211-022-28 JEFFREY D. THOMPSON AND MARIA O. GONZALEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2007 08/24/2007 2007-0563257 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $13768.21 82138 Y6849469A GPP18137CZ 181 ANNUAL 37 211-022-28-00 FRANCISCO B. MARQUEZ AND PHAEDRA G. MARQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/14/2008 10/24/2008 2008-0555285 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $13598.43 82139 Y6539469A GPP39148AZ 391 ANNUAL 48 211-022-28 JESUS VACA A(N) SINGLE MAN AND MARIA SALVACION OSEP GRAPILON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/18/2007 11/02/2007 2007-0700240 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $15590.22 82140 B0442405C MGP18108CO 181 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-022-28 JALAL KENDRICK A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/10/2015 02/26/2015 2015-0141673 10/5/2016 2016 532718 $8996.05 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 1/23/2017 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 02/03/17, 02/10/17, 02/17/17 CN 19791

Re: Creditor Association: QUAIL RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): TIMOTHY L. IRISH

Property Address: 4265 MESA VISTA WAY, UNIT #2, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on February 28, 2017, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee will sell at public auction Property: 4265 Mesa Vista Way, Unit #2, Oceanside, CA 92057 QUAIL RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $48,353.10 Date: 01/27/17 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19763

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE TS No. CA-14-652032-HL Order No.: 110317319 Trustor (s): HUBERT ALONZO SIMS AND DEBORAH RENE SIMS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP AND PHYLLIS RODGERS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Recorded: 5/22/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0344415 Date of Sale: 2/17/2017 at 9:00:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,837,452.11 Property address: 4030 FLOWERWOOD LN, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 Assessor's Parcel No.: 124-463-19-00 You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-652032-HL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 Sale Line: 800-280-2832 TS No.: CA-14-652032-HL 1/27/2017 2/3/2017 2/10/2017 CN 19759

T.S. No. 048859-CA APN: 157-750-10-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE BRIAN A BROWN AND ELISABETH HARRIS BROWN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY Date: 2/27/2017 at 1:00 PM OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Street address: 1039 BRIDLE PATH WAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Estimated amount: $229,440.10 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19756

T.S. No. 15-37568 APN: 124-330-49-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: TESLA GRAY, A SINGLE WOMAN Deed of Trust recorded 8/20/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0554195 Date of Sale: 2/21/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount: $1,311,414.27 Street Address: 2656 Vista De Palomar Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N #.: 124-330-49-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 15-37568. Dated: 1/17/2017 Law Offices of Les Zieve, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Sale Information: (714) 848-9272 1/27, 2/3, 2/10/17 CN 19754

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-000431868-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO

Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Ryan Sargent 2424 Vista Way #206 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.780.1684 Date: (Fecha), 12/09/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) V Navarro, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19830

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2016-00016125-CU-PA-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DYLAN COLBURN, an individual; DOES 1 through 100, inclusive; YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): ANNA A. KULIDJIAN, an individual; NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California 220 & 330 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92110 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Nvard Khachatrian, Esq. SBN 277135 4225 Executive Square #600 La Jolla, CA 92037 Telephone: 858.230.2222 Date: (Fecha), 05/16/16 Clerk, by (Secretario) J Jones, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19829

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE NORTHRUP KIRTLAND FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 12, 2016 BY: Deborah J. Kirtland, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Thomas E. Northrup, Trustee of the Northrup Kirtland Family Trust dated July 12, 2016, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: February 7, 2017 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Thomas E. Northrup Pub. … 2017 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 02/10/17, 02/17/17, 02/24/17 CN 19828

CASE NUMBER: (Numero del Caso): 37-2016-00029979-CU-OR-CTL SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVI-SO AL DEMANDADO): MADELINE MOORE; and DOES 1 through 20, Inclusive; DOE 1 named as The Testate and Intestate Successors of Madeline Moore, Deceased, and All Persons Claiming By, Through, or Under Such Decendant. Legal Description The property address is: 1961 County Grove Ln., Encinitas, CA 92024, and is legally described as follows: PARCEL 1: An undivided 1/26th interest in and to Lot 183 of COUNTY OF SAN DEIGO TRACT NO. 3625-2, in the City of Encini-tas, County of San Diego, State of Cali-fornia, according to Map thereof No. 9083, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, January 10, 1979. EXCEPTING THEREFROM Living Unit 111 through 136, as shown on that certain Condominium Plain entitled “Con-dominium Plan for Lot 183 of County of San Diego Tract No. 3625-2“ recorded November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373056 of Official Records and defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Records, as amended November 5, 1980 as File No. 80-373057 of Official Records. RESERVING unto the Grantor, its successors and assigns one-half of all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry. PARCEL 2: Unit 129 as shown on that certain Condominium Plan referred to in Parcel 1 above. PARCEL 3: A non-exclusive assessment as set forth in the Section entitled “Ingress, Egress and Recreational Rights“ of the Article entitled “Easements“ of the Dec-laration of Covenants, Conditions and Re-strictions for VIDA PACIFICA recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289305 of Official Recordes of San Diego County, California, as amended and supplemented (“Declaration“), for access, ingress and agress, pedestrian walkway, streets, driveway and general recreational purpos-es. EXCEPTING from Parcel 1 here-inabove described, an undivided 1/2 inter-est in all oil, gas and other hydrocarbon substances and minerals below a depth of 500 feet, without the right of surface entry, as reserved in Deed recorded September 8, 1980 as File No. 80-289306 of Official Records. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS af-ter this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not pro-tect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la infor-macion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al de-mandante. Una carta o una llamada tele-fonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un for-mulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formu-larios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de ex-encion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le po-dra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abo-gado, puede llamar a un servicio de re-mision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios le-gales gratuitos de un programa de ser-vicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Ser-vices, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de Califor-nia, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la cor-te tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gra-vamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT, Hall of Justice, 330 W. Broadway, Room 225, San Diego, CA 92101. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney is: (El nombre, la di-reccion y el numero de telefono del abo-gado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): JASON A SAVLOV, Esq., RCO LEGAL P.S., 2121 Alton Parkway, Suite 110, Irvine, CA 92606, (714) 277-4867 Date: (Fecha) 08/28/2016 Clerk (Secretario) By: L. MCALISTER, Deputy (Adjunto) CN931246 8473.50952 Feb 10,17,24, Mar 3, 2017 CN 19824

L3 PHOTONICS operates a facility located at 5957 Landau Court, Carlsbad, CA 92008 that uses and emits chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. We do not believe that any person is exposed to these chemicals at levels constituting a health or safety risk. However, we have not made a formal determination that actual exposure levels are below the Proposition 65 “no significant risk” levels for carcinogens or “no observable effect” level for chemicals known to cause reproductive harm, and we have not performed a risk analysis to determine the precise amount of exposure that any individual would receive over a 70-year period. Proposition 65 therefore obligates us to provide this warning to potentially effected individuals. Further information may be obtained by contacting L3 PHOTONICS at 760-431-6800. 02/10/17, 02/17/17, 02/24/17 CN 19823

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00002832-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Timothy Dion O’Horgan filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Timothy Dion O’Horgan change to proposed name: Timothy Dion Organ. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 24, 2017 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19804

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HUNTINGTON, aka PATRICIA ANN HUDAK CASE # 37-2016-00040645-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Patricia Ann Huntington, aka Patricia Ann Hudak. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ronald Alfred Huntington in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ronald Alfred Huntington be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 16, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Ronald Alfred Huntington 4317 Graydon Rd San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.350.9973 02/03/17, 02/10/17, 02/17/17 CN 19803

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00003183-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Nicole Mac Donald filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nicole Mac Donald change to proposed name: Nicole Borja. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Mar 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jan 26, 2017 William S Dato Judge of the Superior Court 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19802

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FRANCES ANNE HANGER Case# 37-2017-00002740-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Frances Anne Hanger. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Chad Hanger, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Chad Hanger, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 02, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave #H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.729.2774 02/03/17, 02/10/17, 02/17/17 CN 19795

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN MATHIAS TOENNESSEN, aka JOHN M. TOENNESSEN, aka JOHN TOENNESSEN

Case# 37-2017-00000440-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of John Mathias Toennessen, aka John Toennessen, aka John M. Toennessen. A Petition for Probate has been filed by William Toennessen, in Pro Per, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that William Toennessen, in Pro Per, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Mar 02, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Pro Per: William Toennessen 4888 Royal Greens Pl. San Diego CA 92117 Telephone: 619.980.3718 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19783

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE NON-GRANTOR TRUST UNDER THE JANET K. CRAIG TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 5, 2015 BY: Janet K. Craig, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Karen J. Gilmore, Trustee of the Non-Grantor Trust Under the Janet K. Craig Trust dated February 5, 2015, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law, at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160, Carlsbad, CA 92008, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: 01/19/2017 /s/ BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Karen J. Gilmore Pub. … 2017 Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19762

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO. In re the PETER FAGAN TRUST DATED 16 NOVEMBER 1992 BY: PETER FAGAN, Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code section 19050. Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy of such claim to PETER D. ROESE, Successor Trustee of the PETER FAGAN TRUST dated 16 November 1992, of which the decedent was the grantor, c/o MARIE D. CLAUSE, Attorney at Law, at 80 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Suite 347, Sierra Madre, CA 91024, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditor or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Cal. Probate Code section 19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: ________________ /s/ MARIE D. CLAUSE, Attorney at Law, Attorney for Trustee, PETER D. ROESE, Law Offices of Lavick & Clause, 80 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Ste 347, Sierra Madre, CA 91024, (626) 355-3294. 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19760

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD DANIEL MYERS Case# 37-2017-00001389-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard Daniel Myers aka Richard D Myers. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Diane Diot in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Diane Diot be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Rachel Vrana 950 Boardwalk #304 San Marcos CA 92078 Telephone: 730.634.2403 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19758

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DOROTHY SUSANNE GICHARD Case# 37-2016-00044388-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Dorothy Susanne Gichard. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Joseph Gichard in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that James Joseph Gichard be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: James Joseph Gichard 4902 Park Dr. Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 730.729.6079 01/27/17, 02/03/17, 02/10/17 CN 19757

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2017-00000869-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Johnson Binu Kandaikoden filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Johnson Binu Kandaikoden changed to proposed name: Binu Kandaikoden Johnson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Feb 24, 2017 at 9:30 AM Dept. 46 of the Superior Court of California, 220 W Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. Date: Jan 10, 2017 Jeffrey B Barton Judge of the Superior Court 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19752

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003466 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Whelping Box. Located at: 29572 Lilac Rd, Valley Center CA. San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Pasqua-Hummel, 29572 Lilac Rd, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Lisa Pasqua-Hummel, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003435 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snø Studio; B. Sno Studio. Located at: 3169 Seabury St., Carlsbad CA. San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #409, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy A Dayhoff, 3169 Seabury St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/13/16 S/Christy A Dayhoff, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003025 Filed: Feb 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Clip Services. Located at: 4426 Springtime Dr., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachele Demeo, 4426 Springtime Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/07/17 S/Rachele Demeo, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002614 Filed: Jan 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Family Innovative Therapies (FIT). Located at: 374 N Coast Hwy 101 #F8, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Angela Colter, 6983 Via Borregos, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Angela Colter, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003006 Filed: Feb 01, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adapted Child’s Play; B. Joy Connection Inc (Home of Dive San Diego & Adapted Child’s Play. Located at: 701 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marnie Young, 639 Ocean View Ave, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Marnie Young, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002181 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boost Dealer Solutions Inc.; B. Boost Conquest. Located at: 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inyosoft, 2888 Loker Ave East #105, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/17/17 S/Timothy J Smith, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002880 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swim Baby Swim. Located at: 1397 N Vulcan Ave #4, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Raimondi, 1397 N Vulcan Ave #4, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Nicole Raimondi, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003378 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaimano. Located at: 1141 S Clementine St., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Todd Viveiros, 1141 S Clementine St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Todd Viveiros, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002892 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bless Studios. Located at: 2330 Hosp Way #103., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brandon Williams, 2330 Hosp Way #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Brandon Williams, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19840

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003247 Filed: Feb 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JEM Management Group. Located at: 3013 Cadencia St., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joanne Cannone, 3013 Cadencia St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/31/17 S/Joanne Cannone, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19839

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003152 Filed: Feb 02, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hollyday Design. Located at: 4035 Syme Dr., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Holly Olsen, 4035 Syme Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/22/16 S/Holly Olsen, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19838

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003418 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. True Form Builders Inc. Located at: 3833 Pine Hills Rd., Julian, CA. San Diego 92036. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. True Form Builders Inc., 3833 Pine Hills Rd., Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Jason Corwin, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19837

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002914 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Product Slingshot Inc.; B. Forecast 3D; C. Forecast Product Development. Located at: 2221 Rutherford Rd., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Product Slingshot Inc., 2221 Rutherford Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 11/01/94 S/Donovan Weber, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003603 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Homefront Media; B. Veterans One Home Loans, Located at: 1089 Goldeneye View, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Veterans One Inc., 1089 Goldeneye View, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Daniel P Lehman, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19835

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003376 Filed: Feb 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Buick GMC, Located at: 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoehn Buick GMC Cadillac Inc., 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/10 S/Gloria Rediker, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19834

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-003574 Filed: Feb 07, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Body San Diego; B. Surf Body, Located at: 2469 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92107. Mailing Address: 4556 35th St, San Diego CA 92116. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jay Mrjenovich, 4556 35th St, San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jay Mrjenovich, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19833

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002802 Filed: Jan 31, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Writerly, Located at: 452 La Veta Ave, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Julia Beeson Polloreno, 452 La Veta Ave, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Julia Beeson Polloreno, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19832

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002176 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mother Earth Respect, Located at: 924 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff, CA. San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amy Hoffman, 924 Sandcastle Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Amy Hoffman, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24, 03/03/17 CN 19831

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000303 Filed: Jan 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julep Photo, Located at: 1145 Cambria Way, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Genevieve Moller, 1145 Cambria Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Genevieve Moller, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19820

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002634 Filed: Jan 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Piper Grace Interiors, Located at: 7489 Seashell Ct, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JPMMP Investments LLC, 7489 Seashell Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Susan Schneider, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19819

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001821 Filed: Jan 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iSmart Repair Station, Located at: 2305 Historic Decatar Rd #100, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92106. Mailing Address: 7498 Seashell Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mason Schneider, 7489 Seashell Ct, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mason Schneider, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19818

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002358 Filed: Jan 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Credit Repair, Located at: 247 Manzanilla Way, Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Monahan, 247 Manzanilla Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Monahan, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19817

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002367 Filed: Jan 26, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evergreen Payments, Located at: 465 Pescado Pl, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John M Lason, 465 Pescado Pl, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John M Lason, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19816

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001717 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swami’s Surgical, Located at: 4481 Gladstone Ct, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Fankhouser, 4481 Gladstone Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Ryan Fankhouser, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19815

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002501 Filed: Jan 27, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Concrete Craftsman; B. TheConcreteCraftsman.com, Located at: 5701 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Travis Grunow, 1480 Ronald Ln, Vista CA 92083; 2. Obere Wilbanks, 3115 Cowley Way #163, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Travis Grunow, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19814

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002182 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentlemens Legacy, Located at: 2024 Via Alexandra, Escondido, CA. San Diego 92026 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Ruiz, 2024 Via Alexandra, Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/24/17 S/Anthony Ruiz, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19813

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002353 Filed: Jan 25, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S & A Courier Services, Located at: 751 Macadamia Dr., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shon Mills, 751 Macadamia Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/14/17 S/Shon Mills, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19812

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002633 Filed: Jan 30, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salvage Electric, Located at: 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: PO Box 538, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Craig Anderson, 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010; 2. Jill M Anderson, 2911 Lancaster Rd, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jill M Anderson, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19811

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001863 Filed: Jan 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Super Sky Supply LLC, Located at: 891 La Mirada Ave, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Super Sky Supply LLC, 891 La Mirada Ave, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Skylar Novak, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19810

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001974 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teen Prosperity, Located at: 2201 Sky Pond Ln, San Marcos, CA. San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rochelle Heller, 2201 Sky Pond Ln, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rochelle Heller, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19808

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001367 Filed: Jan 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Martin’s Burning Bush Landscape Co., Located at: 4320 50th St #3, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92115 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Curtis Edward Martin, 4320 50th St #3, San Diego CA 92115. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Curtis E Martin, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19807

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002109 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International School Safety Institute. Located at: 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos, CA. San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd South, #104-431, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Kaye, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Debra Kaye, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 06/01/16 S/Jeffrey Kaye, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19806

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000316 Filed: Jan 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Retreat Resort Airline. Located at: 246 5th St, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golf Course Hotels Inc., 246 5th St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Started Yet S/Theodore L Vallas, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17, 02/24/17 CN 19805

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001777 Filed: Jan 20, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. United Realty and Loans; B. United Realty Team. Located at: 3020 Protea Vista Ter., Vista, CA. San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. United Realty & Loans, Inc., 3020 Protea Vista Ter., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 09/03/04 S/Edgar Lagunas, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19787

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-002098 Filed: Jan 24, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hoagland Piano. Located at: 241 Third Ave #C, Chula Vista, CA. San Diego 91910 Mailing Address: 5700 Baltimore Dr. #129. La Mesa CA 91942. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carolyn Hoagland, 5700 Baltimore Dr. #129, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/12/14 S/Carolyn Hoagland, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19786

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001327 Filed: Jan 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balanced by Katie. Located at: 2151 Manchester Ave #C, Cardiff, CA. San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Katharyn D’Amato, 2151 Manchester Ave #C, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/16/17 S/Katharyn D’Amato, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19785

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001648 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Ave. Located at: 1205 Auto Park Way, Escondido, CA. San Diego 92029 Mailing Address: 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luna Properties LLC, 6030 Avenida Encinas #240, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Judith A. Jones-Cone, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19782

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001530 Filed: Jan 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Avo Creative. Located at: 1501 Village View Rd., Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Cox, 1501 Village View Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Jason Cox, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19781

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000840 Filed: Jan 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County SD Ashiatsu; B. Encinitas Ashiatsu. Located at: 317 N El Camino Real #305, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cristen C Hunter, 1380 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cristen C Hunter, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19780

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001403 Filed: Jan 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ideogram. Located at: 724 ½ N. Cleveland St., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matias Muniz, 724 ½ N. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Matias Muniz, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19779

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001161 Filed: Jan 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zurr Sol; B. Kilian Grey; C. Code Tsuzuki; D. TS;, E. Shino;, F. Tsuzuki Shino. Located at: 4025 Johnson Dr., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhiannon Lira, 4025 Johnson Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Rhiannon Lira, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19778

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000775 Filed: Jan 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bricks Tutoring. Located at: 1601 Kettner Blvd. #25, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brian Ricks, 1601 Kettner Blvd. #25, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Brian Ricks, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19777

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001340 Filed: Jan 17, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WorkBrace.com. Located at: 217 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. XSportsMed LLC, 217 Hillcrest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kenneth James Butterfield, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19776

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000988 Filed: Jan 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Cadillac. Located at: 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 789, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoehn Buick GMC Cadillac, Inc., 5334 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: 07/01/10 S/Gloria Rediker, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19775

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001598 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Weis Environmental, LLC. Located at: 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Weis Environmental LLC, 6453 Goldenbush Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/17/17 S/Samantha M. Weis, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19774

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000067 Filed: Jan 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gypsy Soul Dreaming. Located at: 917 Vine St., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elise M. Cardwell, 917 Vine St., Oceanside, CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 06/29/15 S/Elise M. Cardwell, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19773

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001498 Filed: Jan 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nissen Trampoline Academy. Located at: 4863 Shawline St #C, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92111 Mailing Address: 5123-D Renaissance Ave., San Diego CA 92122. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nissen Trampoline, LLC, 5123-D Renaissance Ave., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/10/17 S/Richard Ramirez, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19772

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000977 Filed: Jan 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Junk Removal. Located at: 1143 Olive Ave., Vista, CA. San Diego 92083 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Esequiel Perez, 1143 Olive Ave., Vista CA 92083; 2. Romelia Perez, 1143 Olive Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Esequiel Perez, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19771

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001493 Filed: Jan 18, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Estate Sale Services. Located at: 2064 Ridgeline Ave., Vista, CA. San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Inna Nicole Johnson Loos, 2064 Ridgeline Ave., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 10/27/15 S/Inna Nicole Johnson Loos, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19770

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001695 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Turf Clean Company. Located at: 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Spence, 7347 Alicante Rd #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/18/17 S/Robert Spence, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19769

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001705 Filed: Jan 19, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Security Group San Diego. Located at: 3365 Avenida Soria, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert Heyer, 3365 Avenida Soria, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Robert Heyer, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19768

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000096 Filed: Jan 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MYV Clothing. Located at: 3504 Grand Ave, San Marcos, CA. San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mayra Y. Vigil Romero, 3504 Grand Ave., San Marcos, CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Mayra Y. Vigil Romero, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19767

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000461 Filed: Jan 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rella Kids. Located at: 969 Whimbrel Ct, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Arkle, 969 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad, CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Lauren Arkle, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19766

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001985 Filed: Jan 23, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CD Claims. Located at: 1890 Canyon Pl, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: PO Box 2002, Carlsbad, CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Macho-Deen, LLC., 1890 Canyon Pl, Carlsbad, CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 01/17/17 S/Charles M Deen, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10, 02/17/17 CN 19765

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001239 Filed: Jan 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Stone Properties. Located at: 603 Seagaze #222, Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Faye Capps, 7111 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Richard Stonebraker, 4591 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; #3. Lisa Taylor, 4591 Maple Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. The first day of business: 01/13/17 S/Lisa Taylor, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19753

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000781 Filed: Jan 10, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CBD Life. Located at: 6878 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CBD Life LLC, 6878 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Alexandra Roehr, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19750

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000538 Filed: Jan 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Party Pax. Located at: 1611 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92011 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tracey Girard, 1611 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 12/31/16 S/Tracey A. Faunce Girard, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19749

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001011 Filed: Jan 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aloha Farms. Located at: 1049 Sunset Dr., Vista, CA. San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth M. Sainz, 1049 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081; 2. Eric M. Sainz, 1049 Sunset Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. The first day of business: 01/01/12 S/Elizabeth M. Sainz, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19748

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000458 Filed: Jan 06, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wisconsin Market. Located at: 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside, CA. San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ray Raban, 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Ray Raban, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19747

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001066 Filed: Jan 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wellness Landscape; B. Wellness Terrain. Located at: 1534 Orangeview Dr., Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jason Franco, 1534 Orangeview Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jason Franco, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19746

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032794 Filed: Dec 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Kids. Located at: 372 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: 7348 Binnacle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Caseyville LLC, 7348 Binnacle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The first day of business: 09/05/16 S/Robin Friend, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19745

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001101 Filed: Jan 12, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pometto Team Realty. Located at: 3790 Via de la Valle #201, Del Mar, CA. San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 625 Sand Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pometto & Associates Inc., 625 San Shell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Phillip Pometto, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19744

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000017 Filed: Jan 03, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Caring Box. Located at: 1106 Second St. #210., Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kim L. Scott, 943 Neptune Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/03/17 S/Kim L. Scott, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19743

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001116 Filed: Jan 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canini Signworks. Located at: 2045 Willowood Ln., Encinitas, CA. San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Alvarado, 2045 Willowood Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Peter Alvarado, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19742

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032551 Filed: Dec 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pine Pacific Appraisal. Located at: 1757 Fuerte St., Fallbrook, CA. San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carl Amezcua, 1757 Fuerte St., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Carl Amezcua, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19741

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001176 Filed: Jan 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JC Business Solutions. Located at: 2712 Via Juanita, Carlsbad, CA. San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Justine Cerri, 2712 Via Juanita, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/11/17 S/Justine Cerri, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19740

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000628 Filed: Jan 09, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Rock Quarry; B. Best Rock Products. Located at: 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach, CA. San Diego 92075 Mailing Address: PO Box 1450, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jack Nickolaisen, 990 Highland Dr. #212, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Jack Nickolaisen, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-001221 Filed: Jan 13, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Becky’s Book Corner; B. Becky Launder Consulting. Located at: 8107 Thistle Ct, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92120 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Launder Enterprises LLC, 8107 Thistle Ct, San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Jeremy Launder, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19737

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000952 Filed: Jan 11, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Why We Are Vegan. Located at: 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #142, Vista, CA. San Diego 92081 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gabrielle Hewson, 1611-A S. Melrose Dr. #142, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/17 S/Gabrielle Hewson, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19736

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2017-000324 Filed: Jan 05, 2017 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Spices Thai Cafe. Located at: 6785 Mira Mesa Blvd. #143, San Diego, CA. San Diego 92121 Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lelawade Inc., 6785 Mira Mesa Blvd. #143, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/10/95 S/Nataya Yasotorn, 01/20, 01/27, 02/03, 02/10/17 CN 19735