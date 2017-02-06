Learn how to embrace retirement at Senior Expo

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Encinitas, will again host a Senior Expo entitled, “Embracing Retirement, Before and After 65,” Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center at 1140 Oakcrest Park Dr. The Presenting Sponsor for the event is Belmont Village Senior Living in Cardiff.

This free event is focused on people that will be retiring soon and those that are already retired, along with information for children of aging individuals that are looking for options for their parents. There will be expert speakers on subjects pertinent to a healthy and successful retirement life. Healthy snacks will be available and there will also be opportunity drawings throughout the day and a commemorative reusable shopping bag for the first 300 attending the expo.

Call (760) 753-6041 or visit encinitaschamber.com/embracing-retirement for more information.