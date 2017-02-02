Son allegedly murders mother in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A 25-year-old Escondido man is in custody after allegedly killing his mother, according to police.

David McGee was apprehended Wednesday night after Escondido police and fire departments responded to a call at 6:40 p.m. of a deceased person.

Upon their arrival, authorities discovered McGee had self-inflicted wounds and was arrested. His mother, Rebecca Apodaca, 55, was found inside the apartment on the 400 block of N. Hickory St.

McGee was transported to Palomar Hospital and charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not release information about what, if any, weapon was used in the suspected killing.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Escondido Det. Ross Umstot at (760) 839-4463 or anonymously at (760) 743-8477.