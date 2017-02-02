San Marcos names new Armorlite Drive park

SAN MARCOS — After a little debate, a soon-to-be built 1-acre park on Armolite Drive in San Marcos will be named “Innovation Park.”

The City Council unanimously chose Innovation in January over another name option, “Wind Spirit Park,” which would have been in acknowledgement of the city’s Luiseno heritage.

Innovation Park is inspired by the “Innovate 78” regional branding campaign designed to boost innovation among companies in the five cities along the Highway 78 corridor — Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.

“I’m not in love with Innovation Park, it sounds like a business park name rather than a “park park” name, but I get it,” Councilman Chris Orlando said.

The council said that they felt they wanted to honor the city’s American Indian linkage in a bigger way than the current park, which will be adjacent to Palomar Station and west of Las Posas Road along Armorlite Drive.

The council also rejected a suggestion to name a pickle ball court at the park in honor of former Mayor Lionel “Doc” Burton, who has been an active community resident even at age 90.

The council said they wanted to honor Burton in a much grander fashion than a pickle ball court, much like it did when it named a park in the Richland Community after community stalwart Mary Connors.

“I think we need something bigger,” Councilwoman Sharon Jenkins said. “It just doesn’t seem right to me.”