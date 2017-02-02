Proposed timeshare project decision tabled for now

CARLSBAD — After a continuance in September, the Carlsbad Planning Commission tabled a proposal for a 20-unit timeshare project Wednesday on the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

The commission consulted the applicant, James A. Courtney, and made the decision to hear the matter at its Feb. 15 meeting. The commission decided to continue the hearing after four hours of discussing the Poinsettia 61 plan.

Dozens of residents both for and against the application filled the City Hall’s council chambers.

The Carlsbad Boat Club & Resort is the product Courtney, a board member of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, is seeking to redevelop on the shores of the lagoon.

Courtney’s application to the city requested approval of a tentative tract map, non-residential planned unit development permit and conditional use permit.

The three-story project calls for a 19,884-square foot building with 20 units, 30-space parking garage, two boat storage spaces, two visitor spaces outside the garage and a 30-foot by 45-foot courtyard.

He proposed a 26-unit project in 2008, but was denied by the commission and city council. The commission and council noted the project had too many units to justify approval.

Currently, the site is the only parcel in the area zoned Visitor Commercial/Residential Tourist, while every other property is zoned residential.

Last year, at least two homeowners associations and at least 10 residents sent protest letters to the city voicing their opposition to the plan.

Opponents noted the project is nearly the same in terms of square footage and bedroom size as the previous plan. One resident noted the new proposal is 76 square-feet and three bedrooms smaller than the previous plan.

Residents also said the lagoon’s ecosystem, narrow street, noise and water traffic were other reasons the project should be denied.

Perhaps the biggest objection, however, is residents said the project is incompatible with the area. The waterfront properties, minus the project, plus surrounding homes are single-family residences and a building with dozens of tourists doesn’t make sense.