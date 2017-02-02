Miracle Circle gears up for Breakfast at Tiffany’s

RANCHO SANTA FE — Miracle Babies is spreading the word about its auxiliary’s third year anniversary. In celebration of Miracle Circle’s milestone, it is once again hosting “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla this year.

The Keynote speaker for the Feb. 22 luncheon event is holocaust survivor Edith Eva Eger, Ph.D.

Headquartered in San Diego County, Miracle Babies was founded by Rancho Santa Fe residents Marjan Daneshmand and her husband, Dr. Sean Daneshmand. The nonprofit’s mission is to help families facing a financial strain whose newborns are in the neonatal intensive care unit with monetary assistance. Additionally, its mission also branches out to supportive services for families by way of education and research.

“We are so excited to kick off 2017 with our ‘oh so fun’ Breakfast at Tiffany. This year we are blessed with our keynote speaker, Dr. Edith Eva Eger,” said Rita J. Garcia-Szczotka, development director and Miracle Circle president. “We will be adding a few extra fun things to jazz it up a bit this year. Brandon Noel will be spinning records with a saxophonist, a fabulous ‘jewelry pull’ by Kendra Scott, custom cookies by the winner of ‘Cake Wars’ at each place-setting and the decor will be so Tiffany’s.”

Garcia-Szczotka described Dr. Edith Eva Eger’s history as an amazing one.

“Dr. Eger will touch each soul in the audience with her humanistic approach to life, business, and relationships which will conjugate with her topic on love. Her book, due to be released in September, ‘The Choice — Escaping The Past and Embracing the Possible,’ will no doubt be a bestseller and will be translated into many languages,” she said.

Broadcast news veteran Wendy Walker was the keynote speaker last year. For 2017, Walker will be introducing Dr. Edith Eger.

Garcia-Szczotka said that Miracle Circle was founded in 2014.

“It bands together philanthropic and innovative women who share a common vision, to improve the overall health and well-being of children, women and families,” she said. “The Miracle Circle supports the work of Miracle Babies through fundraising, community outreach and advocacy of their programs.”

Garcia-Szczotka shared that those interested in purchasing a ticket for Breakfast at Tiffany’s can do so by visiting the Miracle Babies’ website at miraclebabies.org. The event is expected to sell out quickly so it’s advised to purchase tickets ahead of time.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the best place to be Feb. 22. It will be a sparkling memory as you look back at 2017,” Garcia-Szczotka said.