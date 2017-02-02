Letters to the Editor

Executive order

The plaque at the base of the Statue of Liberty reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” I read the headline on today’s paper “Trump Temporarily Closes U.S. Borders to Refugees.” and cried for my country.

Diane Nygaard,

Oceanside

Affordable complex

After a long holdup, let’s hope The Pearl affordable housing project (“Affordable complex gets green light from courts,” Jan. 27), proposed for South Sierra Avenue, unanimously approved by the City Council and Coastal Commission, can finally proceed. This is one of the city’s few options for required affordable housing. If it proceeds as a smoke-free property, which has been suggested, all the better for both future residents, neighbors and the city. The economic benefits of smoke-free multi-unit housing range from reduced liability, fire risk, resident turnover, cleaning and repair costs, and reduced neighbor complaints about secondhand smoke, to cleaner grounds without cigarette butts. It should serve the city well and could become a model for others to follow.

Peggy Walker,

Solana Beach

No notice

Our congressman, Darrell Issa, hosted a constituent’s phone conference at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. No prior notice was posted on his website. The only notice we had was a voicemail, which we received three minutes after the conference had started — too late for us to phone in. We wonder if Mr. Issa’s republican constituents had prior notice?

He can run but he can’t hide.

Mike and Diane Shutt,

Vista