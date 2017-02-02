Johnson appointed as new director of finance

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe School District board unanimously approved Bradley Johnson as its new director of finance.

Superintendent David Jaffe shared with the board of trustees the process of finding a candidate. It began with paper screenings followed by an interview of eight candidates, which took place with a panel of four people, including Jaffe.

From there, the candidate selection dwindled down to four. Jaffe told the board he then completed reference checks on the finalists.

Jaffe went on to say how he recently communicated with Johnson in reference to proposed contract requirements he received about the teacher’s parking lot, also referred to as the Dacus property.

“And he (Johnson) had answers like that,” said Jaffe, snapping his fingers. “The reason I believe he has the answers like that is because his degrees are in finance and accounting. He also worked for Gafcon as the Deputy Program Manager for the $600 million capital improvements program at the Grossmont school district.”

Jaffe went on to say how Johnson brings along a ton of skills in addition to his educational background.

Johnson’s employment as director of finance went into effect Jan. 23.