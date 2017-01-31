Panel set on future of cannabis

, , 0
Panel set on future of cannabis
A forum on cannabis is set for Thursday at 575 S. Coast Highway 101 at 5:30 p.m. and is hosted by Eve Encinitas.

ENCINITAS — Eve Encinitas is hosting “Prop 64 passed. Now what?” for an educated look at how the cannabis industry will proceed in California.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 2, at 575 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, starts at 5:30 p.m. with registration and an early dinner. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., there will be a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session. From 8 to 9 p.m., stay for networking and a late dinner. The cost is $35 to $45 and includes dinner. Register at https://nowhat2017.eventbrite.com.

The evening will be informative for long-time cannabis operators migrating their businesses to commercial trade, cannabis entrepreneurs and investors looking to enter market, residents wanting to voice opinions and government officials seeking to learn more about this evolving topic.

Current panel members will include:

— James Schmachtenberger​, ​Industry veteran, Government Affairs & Dispensary Ops

— James Slatic​, veteran and activist

— Hezekiah Allen​ or ​Susan Riggs​, ​California Growers Association members

— Chris Husong​,​ co-founder Club M and marketing director at Elixinol

— Anthony Wagner​, ​city planning commission and SoCal Responsible Growers Council member

The evening’s host and moderator will be Scott Lewis​, CEO at Voice of San Diego.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?