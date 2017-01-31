Panel set on future of cannabis

ENCINITAS — Eve Encinitas is hosting “Prop 64 passed. Now what?” for an educated look at how the cannabis industry will proceed in California.

The event is Thursday, Feb. 2, at 575 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, starts at 5:30 p.m. with registration and an early dinner. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., there will be a panel discussion followed by a question-and-answer session. From 8 to 9 p.m., stay for networking and a late dinner. The cost is $35 to $45 and includes dinner. Register at https://nowhat2017.eventbrite.com.

The evening will be informative for long-time cannabis operators migrating their businesses to commercial trade, cannabis entrepreneurs and investors looking to enter market, residents wanting to voice opinions and government officials seeking to learn more about this evolving topic.

Current panel members will include:

— James Schmachtenberger​, ​Industry veteran, Government Affairs & Dispensary Ops

— James Slatic​, veteran and activist

— Hezekiah Allen​ or ​Susan Riggs​, ​California Growers Association members

— Chris Husong​,​ co-founder Club M and marketing director at Elixinol

— Anthony Wagner​, ​city planning commission and SoCal Responsible Growers Council member

The evening’s host and moderator will be Scott Lewis​, CEO at Voice of San Diego.