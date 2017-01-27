Youth, senior, parks award nomination window opens

ENCINITAS — Encinitas is accepting nominations for several awards that recognize individuals and community organizations that go above and beyond the call of duty in service to the community.

The Youth Commission, Senior Citizen Commission and Parks and Recreation annually recognize the Youth of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year and Service to Seniors and Outstanding Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year, respectively.

The Youth of the Year recognizes both a middle- and high-school student who excels in serving their community.

The Senior Citizen Commission in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club honor individuals for a Senior Citizen of the Year Award and a Service to Seniors Award. The Senior Citizen of the Year Award recipient is a deserving senior citizen who embraces lifelong learning, outstanding volunteerism, leadership, or helping, teaching, mentoring and advocating for others in the City of Encinitas. The Service to Seniors Award is a deserving citizen who through their daily work or as part of a volunteer effort has demonstrated a positive impact for senior citizen(s) in the city of Encinitas.

The Parks and Recreation Commission recognizes an individual and a community group for the Outstanding Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year for those who demonstrate significant leadership and commitment to enhancing and supporting parks and recreation experiences in Encinitas.

Award nominees must reside in Encinitas. Nomination forms and criteria are available on the city’s website at encintiasca.gov/recognition. The deadline is 6 p.m. March 1.