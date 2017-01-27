Fatal collision kills Navy man on SR-76

OCEANSIDE — An active duty Navy man was struck and killed when he exited his car on state Route 76 on Jan. 21.

The fatal collision occurred at 4:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes at Douglas Drive.

When officers arrived the 43-year-old man was unresponsive in the roadway.

CPR was started immediately.

Oceanside firefighters transported the victim by ambulance to Tri-City Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Oceanside police and traffic services unit assumed the investigation. They found the man parked and exited his car on the right shoulder.

It is thought that he may have pulled over to address a mechanical problem.

While he was out of his vehicle he was struck by a box truck traveling in the number two lane.

The driver of the truck is identified as a 53-year-old male Fallbrook resident.

At this point neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is continuing. Police have talked to witnesses.

They ask anyone with more information on the collision to call Officer David Paul at (760) 435-4431.