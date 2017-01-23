Preparations for Delaney reception underway

RANCHO SANTA FE — Community members will have the opportunity to join together to honor former Rancho Santa Fe School Superintendent Lindy Delaney at a Feb. 2 reception.

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is the selected venue and the “open house” event will occur between the hours of 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

According to Barbara Edwards, development director for The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation, by scheduling the event after school and before dinner, they are hoping to ensure the largest possible turnout for Delaney, including both current and former students.

Another way individuals have been celebrating Delaney is through the Rancho Santa Fe School Endowment Fund in honor of the former superintendent.

“The Rancho Santa Fe Community School Endowment Fund was set up by 10 school families in 1997 to support small class size and the long-term stability of the district. Many people reached out asking how they could honor Lindy’s service and while she is a reluctant honoree, she was receptive of a fund in her name because it’s about the kids and benefits the long-term health of the district,” Edwards said.

Edwards went on to say that to date $170,000 has been raised from a total of 80 families within the school as well as the greater Rancho Santa Fe community. It’s also been noted how this particular endowment fund has been widely embraced.

“Lindy is a beloved member of the Rancho Santa Fe community and people are thrilled to have a meaningful way to honor her,” Edwards said. “She devoted much of her life to caring about and educating kids in this community. I think contributing to something in her name that benefits the long-term stability of the district resonates with people.”

Edwards also wants people to know how it seemed logical to highlight contributors to Delany’s fund. If contributions are received by Feb. 2, Edwards said donors would receive permanent name recognition on The R. Roger Rowe School campus.

“We are waiting to finalize the exact location and format, but it will include the list of contributors and serve as a visible and permanent reminder of Lindy for current and future generations,” she said. “All donations made to the Lindy Delaney Legacy Fund are 100% tax deductible.”

For those interested in making a donation to the Lindy Delaney Legacy Fund, Edwards shared that checks should be made out to “RSFEF” and mailed to RSFEF PO Box 809, RSF, CA 92067. Those attending the event and who would like to donate then can bring a check or credit card. For more information please call (858) 756-1141 ext. 208.