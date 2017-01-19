Upscale Resale Shoppe readies for special event sale

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s Upscale Resale Shoppe’s upcoming second annual sale is offering people a reason to buy something in January. The “Over Stacked and Over Stocked” one-week “half the price sale” kicks off on Jan. 17.

Shelly Hart Breneman, executive director for the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, said that holding this sale following the holiday season can be advantageous for a variety of reasons.

“After the holidays, when people visit the store to buy gifts and items for others and not themselves, we find our store to be overstocked with clothing and shoes. We also know that the New Year inspires people to clean out closets and reorganize which results in an abundance of new inventory,” Breneman said.

According to Breneman, the shop hosted a half-price sale last January describing it as incredibly successful. This half-price clothing and shoe sale is something they plan to champion every year.

Like the previous year, the store is overflowing with treasure finds.

“Our inventory is packed with high-quality labels for men and women including Escada, Doncaster, Eli Tahari, Tommy Bahama, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and Banana Republic,” she said. “We have an abundance of shoes for men and women in addition to children’s clothing. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for huge savings.”

For those who have not visited the Upscale Resale Shoppe, Breneman calls it a hidden treasure. While clothing and accessories items can be found, shoppers can also peruse selections of silver, crystal, household items and more.

“There is truly something for everyone,” she said.

Breneman pointed out how sale proceeds help the Garden Club operations and events that support the community of Rancho Santa Fe; and, unsold items are donated to Disabled American Veterans.

The “Over Stacked and Over Stocked” half-price sale ends Jan 21. The Upscale Resale Shoppe is at 17025 Avenida de Acacias on the lower level of the Garden Club building with the entrance of the store facing La Granada. To reach the shop for sale details, hours of operation or donations contact them at (858) 756-1554 or visit their website at rsfgardenclub.org.