Tree updates given at RSF Association meeting

RANCHO SANTA FE — Rancho Santa Fe Association Interim Manager Christy Whalen noted how its parks crew had been busy cleaning fallen trees during the rain and heavy winds at a Jan. 5 board meeting.

“I would like to point out that the number of trees that we’ve seen falling is not as great as it’s been in the past five years or so,” she said. “There’s been a concerted effort by our parks department, led by Arnold Keene, to maintain trees on the roadway, and remove those trees that are dying, so that when we get the heavy winds these trees are not in the roadway creating safety problems.”

While on the subject of trees, Whalen also shared with the board and members present at the meeting about the “Plant our Future” community event for Covenant families at the Osuna Ranch Jan. 28. In addition to the Rancho Santa Fe Association’s park department, the event is also coordinated by the Committee on the Natural Environment (CONE) and the Osuna Committee.

According to Whalen, there will be 35 indigenous trees, which would be planted on this day.

“We’re also going to have an opportunity for tree sponsorship,” Whalen said.

For those that want to plant a tree and then sponsor it, a plaque will be available for purchase.

Participants also have the opportunity to tour the Osuna’s historic adobe, chat with local plant and water organizations, and create a mini succulent piece for their very own to bring home.

“It should be a fantastic event,” Whalen said.

For those interested in reserving a tree by Jan. 20 or learning more about the event, contact Karlin Molina at the Association at (858) 756-1174.

The National Weather Service is expecting a series of storms to impact the county Thursday through next Tuesday bringing a potential of 3 to 5 inches of rain inland and 2 to 4 inches on the coast.