San Elijo Hills celebrates grand opening of the Estates at San Elijo Hills

The Estates at San Elijo Hills by Davidson Communities do justice to their stately name. They are grand in every sense of the word: huge gourmet kitchens (some with a secondary prep kitchen), spacious indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces, courtyards, morning rooms, covered loggias, optional outdoor sleeping porches, casitas and expansive views of the Pacific coastline and rolling hills.

The grand opening of The Estates will be celebrated tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with performances by the Double Peak School Jazz Band and other festivities.

The Estates offer 58 single-family residences in variety of flexible floorplans, ranging from 4,581 to 6,322 square feet with up to seven bedrooms. The gated neighborhood showcases distinctive architecture in Spanish-, Tuscan-, Monterey- and French Country-inspired styles. Homes are priced from the $1 millions. Three beautifully decorated models are located at 956 Pearl Drive, San Marcos. For information, call (760) 566-8994.

One other new neighborhood is currently available, The Summit at San Elijo Hills, located adjacent to Double Peak Park, the highest point in coastal North County. The Summit features 44 luxuriously scaled residences on large homesites. Five floorplans, ranging from 3,070 to 4,965 square feet with three to seven bedrooms and 3.5 to 7.5 baths, are offered with an amazing array of options.

These architecturally significant floorplans feature stunning indoor-outdoor configurations, offering walls of glass and doors that retract. Homes at this gated neighborhood are priced from the low $1 millions. For information, contact (760) 653-7010.

Children at both The Summit and The Estates will attend the brand new Double Peak School, which opened last fall.

“San Elijo Hills has saved the best for last,” said Halé Richardson, the marketing director of San Elijo Hills. ‘The community’s final residential neighborhoods offer unsurpassed architectural splendor and panoramic views of the ocean and rolling hills,” she said.

San Elijo Hills is an established 1,920-acre community that integrates shopping, homes, schools, and recreation within an ecologically sensitive plan that sets aside more than half of the property as protected open space and parks.

For more information on San Elijo Hills, visit sanelijohills.com or email learnmore@sanelijohills.com.

This article is sponsored content.