Pediatric dental office creates fun brushing video for kids

A local pediatric dental office has posted a sensational music video based on the 2016 hit “Juju On That Beat.” Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry made the video to provide brushing techniques and advice to make brushing and flossing a fun experience for children.

Check it out! You’ll find it at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikhZEdkOU5M

Did you know that The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) and The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend that children be seen by a dentist within 6 months of the eruption of the child’s first tooth?

It’s no surprise why. Tooth decay (i.e., cavities) is one of the most common chronic childhood conditions in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, untreated tooth decay can cause pain and infection that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Consider these CDC statistics:

About 1 in 5 (20%) children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth.

1 in 7 (13%) adolescents aged 12 to 19 years has at least one untreated decayed tooth.

The percentage of children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years with untreated tooth decay is over twice as high among low-income families (25%) as the percentage for children from higher-income households (11%).

Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry offers a variety of treatment options. In 2016, the office began offering laser dentistry, which provides pain-free treatment – and most procedures are performed without numbing. In addition to the laser, they also offer in-office oral sedation, general anesthesia, and nitrous oxide. Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry invites parents and guardians to bring their child or children in – the sooner, the better – so they can prevent cavities rather that treat them.

Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry has some great tips to prevent cavities based on the child’s age:

For children less than a year old

Once children’s teeth start coming in, Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry recommends using a soft wet washcloth to wipe teeth after feedings. Tooth wipes called “Spiffies” can also be used.

After 4 or more teeth emerge, it’s time to introduce children to the toothbrush. It is best to use the smallest toothbrush available, and to brush with water alone or use Toddler toothpaste that doesn’t include fluoride.

Getting children accustomed to brushing at a young age will make it easier for parents to brush their teeth as the child gets older.

For children 1-2 years of age

Milk or food that sits on teeth at night is the leading cause of tooth decay in children in this age group. Children’s teeth should be brushed twice a day (in the morning after breakfast, and at night, before bed). A sippy cup or bottle at night may be used if the child needs it, as long as they’re only drinking water.

Another frequent cause of tooth decay in children in this age group is constant exposure to juices. Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry recommends that children shouldn’t constantly sip on juice, flavored water that might contain sugar, or milk or formula through the day.

For children 2-6 years of age

Children in this age group want to do things by themselves, and often refuse to let their parents brush their teeth. However, at this age, they typically lack the skill to do a good job of brushing. Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry recommends that an adult should brush their child’s teeth or supervise brushing at nights until the youngster is 6 years of age.

If the child drinks juice, please give them 6-8 oz. of 100% juice once a day only. If the child drinks milk, they should be encouraged to finish it quickly rather than sipping on it throughout the day. Fresh fruit is always better than processed fruit. For calcium, two servings of plain milk are adequate. To provide them with more calcium, they should be fed cheese. Cheese has been shown to have an anti-cavity effect.

Water should be the main liquid they drink throughout the day. Beverages like Gatorade, soda, Kool-Aid, iced tea, Sunny D, and Hi-C usually have a lot of added sugar and shouldn’t be consumed on a regular basis.

Children can start using fluoride toothpaste once they can spit out their toothpaste foam. When making the switch, initially a very small amount of toothpaste should be used. If they swallow some toothpaste, it won’t be much.

For children whose teeth are close together, flossing can help remove food and buildup from between their teeth.

In keeping with the child’s developmental stage, Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry will provide information and guidance to help prevent cavities and give parents the tools they need to prepare for their child’s needs. The office is happy to see all children – from babies to adolescents – and help inculcate positive oral health habits. Proper dental care and advice will serve them well for a lifetime.

Be sure to call (760) 633-1131 or check out the Carlsbad Children’s Dentistry website to get more information about the office and to schedule a visit!

www.sunnysmilez.com/

References:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/oralhealth/children_adults/child.htm

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD):