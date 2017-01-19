Larry Watt is new OMWD board president

ENCINITAS — The Olivenhain Municipal Water District welcomed back a familiar face to the position of board president.

Larry Watt assumed the ceremonial post of board director for the second time during his tenure. Previously, his colleagues voted for him to serve in the position during the 2013-14 calendar year.

Watt and fellow board members Christy Guerin and Ed Sprague recently won re-election to the district board that serves 84,000 customers in North County. Guerin, a former Encinitas city councilwoman, was elected to serve as vice president and Sprague as treasurer.

Board members Jerry Varty and Bob Topolovac, who were not up for re-election, were appointed to posts of secretary and director, respectively.

Water districts across California continue to face new challenges including supply reliability, wholesale water cost increases and regulatory hurdles, and it is vital that OMWD continue its efforts to improve efficiency, remain fiscally accountable, and operate transparently for our ratepayers,” Watt said. “I look forward to leading our district as we meet those challenges while continuing to offer our customers the best service at the lowest rates possible. I encourage all OMWD customers to tour our facilities to gain a better understanding of the services we provide, and the pride we take in doing so.”

Watt was previously appointed to the board in 2011 after retiring from the City of Encinitas, where he served as public works director and general manager of the city’s San Dieguito Water District.

Watt briefly returned to Encinitas to serve as interim city manager following the departure of Gus Vina in 2015.