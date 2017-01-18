Expected storms likely to give county a good soaking

REGION — The rains will come again and this time they are expected to bring quite a punch.

According to the National Weather Service, the coast is forecasted to receive two to four inches, while the inland valleys are expected to see between three to six inches from Thursday through Monday.

In the mountains, meanwhile, five to 10 inches are estimated and the NWS reports flash flooding and river flooding is possible. Also, debris flow and mudslides from recent burn areas could be possible as well.

According to the NWS, a series of four storms will drench much of Southern California.

The first storm is expected to arrive late Wednesday night with showers into Thursday with light to moderate rainfall. The second storm hits Friday with moderate to heavy precipitation, while the third system arrives Saturday. Rain is expected to be light to moderate.

The final storm lands Sunday and continues into Monday with moderate to heavy conditions and, “possibly the strongest of the four storms,” the NWS reported.

As for the surf, “potentially damaging” waves are expected, especially Saturday where sets are forecasted to be at 15 feet. Powerful rip currents will also make for dangerous swimming conditions and beach erosion.

Carlsbad braces for storm

Craddock Stropes, Public Works management analyst, said the city is in good shape as last year’s El Niño preparations “positioned” the city well for this year.

However, there are several areas for motorists to avoid such as Sunny Creek Road, which tends to flood, she said. In addition, construction along El Camino Real between Cannon Road and Tamarack Avenue will make for slow going as will traveling along Avenida Encinas, where crews are installing a new sewer pipe.

As for Carlsbad Boulevard and the Coast Highway, Stropes said erosion along the beach brought by a storm last year is still under construction limiting the roadway to one southbound lane south of Palomar Airport Road.

However, city crews installed tons of rock along the damaged area last year, and the current work is for a long-term solution.

“Even though it’s not an El Niño year, it’s important for people to be prepared,” Stropes said. “We are encouraging people to drive safely. We just ask that people proceed with caution … and to avoid any flooded areas.”

Also, the city has sandbags available for residents at 405 Oak St. and residents can report by phone or email issues of flooding, damage, down trees or limbs or clogged storm drains. The city will also monitor its social media feeds for reports from residents.

To monitor traffic conditions along some of the major arterials, residents can visit traffic.carlsbadca.gov.

“We’ve committed to long-term maintenance in the city,” Stropes added. “So whenever we hit rain events like this, we are better prepared going in.”

Like other cities, Stropes said residents should walk their property and clear our any obstructions from inlets, gutters and drains. In addition, she said those who went to drought-type landscape should contain any loose material so it doesn’t run off and clog storm drains.

Escondido prepped

Public Works Director Ed Domingue said last year’s preparations for El Niño, especially in securing a permit to clear the Escondido Creek, will aid city crews and runoff this year.

The city is broken into four zones, Domingue added, which will be patrolled by roving crews as the weather moves into the area. Those crews will be mindful of storm drain clogs, possible flooding, down tree limbs and other public safety measures.

“The work we did last year in clear the channel out will make a big difference,” he said. “The big channels in Escondido have been cleared out, for the most part. Obviously, don’t drive in the rain when it’s raining hard.”

Domingue said the major channels in the city have been cleared, which will allow water runoff to flow with fewer obstructions.

Domingue said if residents notice any obstructions, flooding or public safety concerns, they can call the city’s non-emergency line.

Residents can acquire up to 10 sandbags at Kit Carson Park, he added.

Domingue said homeowners (or renters) should walk through their property to check storm drains, trees, gutters and any inlets from their homes to make sure they are clear from debris.

As for trees, Domingue said since the area has received so much rain this season, the ground is saturated, which could lead to falling trees. Also, if limbs are heavy and hanging, pruning them before the storms is beneficial as they could break and clog storm drains.

Non-emergency contacts:

Carlsbad — The non-emergency phone number is (760) 931-2197. The streets maintenance department can be reached at (760) 434-2980 or residents can email the city at help@carlsbadca.gov.

Del Mar — Business hours contact line is (858) 755-3294 and the after hours emergency number is (858) 756-1126. Also check the city’s website and social media accounts for updated information.

Encinitas — Report issues during business hours from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. to (760) 633-2850 and after hours at (760) 633-2922. To create a supply kit, visit www.ready.gov/kit.Encinitas — Report issues during business hours from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. to (760) 633-2850 and after hours at (760) 633-2922. To create a supply kit, visit www.ready.gov/kit.

Escondido — Residents can contact the city to notify of blockages or other rain-related issues using the non-emergency and after hours phone number at (760) 839-4721. During business hours, residents can also call (760) 839-4668 or by email at pubwork@escondido.org.

Oceanside — Residents can call from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (760) 435-4500 to report any storm-related incidents. The after hours/police department number is (760) 435-4900. Residents can also download the MyOceanside app and visit the city’s website and social media accounts for updated information.

San Marcos — Contact the Public Works Department to report storm-related issues at (760) 752-7550. Residents can also visit the city’s website and subscribe for alerts at san-marcos.net/alerts. Additional information can also be found on the city’s social media accounts.

Vista — To report public storm drain issues, call (760) 639-6177. For trees, contact (760) 643-5479 and for other issues call (760) 829-3135. Residents can also download the Access Vista app and visit the city’s website and social media accounts for updated information.