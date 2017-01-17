Body found in Escondido identified

ESCONDIDO — The body of 23-year-old Antonia Herrera was discovered last week after Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. to the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard on Jan. 12.

Herrera’s body was found on the side of an embankment on the two-lane road.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office identified Herrera earlier this week, and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, according to a Sheriff’s press release.

Detectives have listed Herrera as a San Diego County resident.

The cause of death hasn’t been revealed as investigators have sealed the medical examiner’s findings.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the homicide unit at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Anonymous tips may be given by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward.