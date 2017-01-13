Shooting arrest following road rage incident

OCEANSIDE — Jason Rodriguez, age 21, was arrested for shooting at another driver at the Rodeway Inn on North Coast Highway on Tuesday.

Oceanside police responded to the reported shooting at 2:45 that afternoon. The victim was shot at but not harmed at the inn parking lot following a roadway altercation.

The argument occurred minutes before the shooting when Rodriguez and the victim were driving in in separate vehicles on state Route 76 near Interstate 5.

The victim said he did not know Rodriguez before the incident.

After the shooting Rodriguez went to his rented room at the Rodeway Inn. Additional police officers responded and the inn and nearby buildings were evacuated.

Communications were established with Rodriguez and he peacefully surrendered within an hour.

Police have not disclosed information on how many shots were fired, how long Rodriguez resided at the inn, or his city of residence.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.