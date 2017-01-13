SDUHSD names Dill as permanent superintendent

REGION — The San Dieguito Union High School District has dropped the “interim” tag from Superintendent Eric Dill, naming him to the permanent post.

Dill, the associate superintendent of business services, had been serving as interim superintendent since July 1, 2016, when Rick Schmitt left to take the same role in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District in Northern California.

The school board conducted an initial search for a permanent replacement last fall, but put the search on hold after an unsuccessful round of interviews.

According to a district news release, Dill did not apply for the permanent position during the first round, but district officials met with him in closed session shortly before winter break and ultimately decided to offer him the job.

Dill has been with school district — which serves students at five middle schools and four high schools in Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe — since 2001. He was promoted to his current role in 2010 after serving as the executive director of business services and the director of risk management.

“We have been impressed with Mr. Dill’s leadership of the district since he assumed the responsibility of interim superintendent last summer and are pleased that he has agreed to fulfill this role permanently,” school board President Amy Herman said. “Mr. Dill transitioned into the superintendent role effortlessly. He is the right person to lead the district, continue our traditions of excellence, and build upon the student success for which our district is known.”

The school board will formally vote on Dill’s contract at the Jan. 19 board meeting.