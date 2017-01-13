Restaurant to replace El Callejon moving through city process

ENCINITAS — An Asian-themed restaurant expected to fill the space previously occupied by El Callejon in Encinitas will host a neighborhood meeting Jan. 17.

El Callejon, the venerable Mexican food restaurant that anchored Moonlight Plaza on Coast Highway 101, closed a year ago after a dispute with the property owner. The Coast News is also a tenant in Moonlight Plaza.

In addition to Thai, Korean, Japanese and Chinese cuisine, the new restaurant, named Open House, is proposing to sell beer, wine and alcohol on site with a Type 47 liquor license, the same type of license as its predecessor.

Open House is proposing to open earlier and close later than El Callejon, with business hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The neighborhood meeting, which project applicants host to solicit community feedback before appearing before the Planning Commission, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Carnation Room at City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave.