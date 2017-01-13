Oceanside appoints new city treasurer

OCEANSIDE — City Council unanimously appointed Dr. Rafe Edward Trickey, Jr. as city treasurer on Wednesday.

The appointment was made after 11 candidates answered public interview questions from the city clerk and the City Council. Applicants were asked about their investment and finance experience, former city service, reason for applying and other job related questions.

Council praised candidates for their qualifications, and several applicants were considered before Councilman Chuck Lowery made the motion to appoint Trickey.

Mayor Jim Wood supported the motion and said Trickey is his number one choice.

Councilman Jerry Kern also listed Trickey as one of his top choices.

Trickey is a principal at Greater Pacific Planning and Effectiveness Group, and is semi-retired. His wife Barbara Hamilton works as Oceanside assistant city attorney.

Following the meeting Lowery said Trickey fit the bill because he has the necessary qualifications, and is only interested in serving for the two-year appointment.

Some of the other candidates expressed interest in pursuing higher city offices in the future.

Candidates included Joe Gallagher, operations manager/deputy director of administration at the Naval Hospital at Camp Pendleton; Joe Hansen, co-founder of Jaan Biotherapeutics LLC; Randy Horton, former El Centro city treasurer; Kyle Krahel, director at Groundworks Campaigns, and Luis Murguia, no occupation listed.

Also applying were Ward O’Doherty, partner at Signature Resource; Nadine Scott, owner/attorney at the Law Office of Nadine Scott; Linda Steele, broker/owner at Terra Maris Realty; and Fred Young, CEO of Perfect Circle Solutions.

During pubic comments half a dozen speakers voiced support for Krahel being appointed.

After the interviews several of the candidates left before City Council made a decision, including Trickey.

The city treasurer appointment was necessary after deceased city treasurer, Gary Ernst, won the majority of votes on Nov. 8, and the position was declared vacant.

Several council members received criticism for supporting Ernst, who passed away six weeks prior to the November election, over his opponent Nadine Scott.

A number of speakers at the Wednesday workshop shared their continued criticism of how the November election was handled.

Scott was among candidates who applied on Wednesday. In addition to sharing her investment experience, she also spoke about the election and said there had been misrepresentation.

During candidate interviews council asked applicant if the position of treasurer should be elected, or appointed by the city manager in the future. Most candidates said the position should be appointed.

Oceanside may change its city treasurer and city clerk positions to appointments in the future.

The job of city treasurer pays $24,182 annually.

Trickey will be sworn in as treasurer at the Jan. 18 council meeting.