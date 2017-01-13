Investigation underway after woman’s body found

, , 0
Investigation underway after woman’s body found
Sheriff’s detectives with the homicide unit are investigating the scene on Champagne Boulevard in Escondido where a woman’s body was found on Thursday afternoon. Photo by Tony Cagala

ESCONDIDO — The body of a woman was discovered Thursday afternoon.

According to press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. to the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard.

The deceased woman was found on an embankment near the two-lane roadway.

No identification has been made and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The county’s medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.

Detectives from the department’s homicide unit are still investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the homicide unit at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Anonymous tips may be given by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?