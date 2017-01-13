Investigation underway after woman’s body found

ESCONDIDO — The body of a woman was discovered Thursday afternoon.

According to press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. to the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard.

The deceased woman was found on an embankment near the two-lane roadway.

No identification has been made and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The county’s medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.

Detectives from the department’s homicide unit are still investigating.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the homicide unit at (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200 after hours. Anonymous tips may be given by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a $1,000 reward.