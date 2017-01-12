ViaSat reveals newest satellite, which will increase speed, capacity

EL SEGUNDO — At a low-key press event, ViaSat revealed its latest and most advanced satellite, which will put the company on a path to be more competitive in the Internet market.

At Boeing’s satellite facility on Tuesday, ViaSat and Boeing executives engaged in an hour-long presentation about ViaSat-2’s capabilities, their business partnership, plus a tour of the facility highlighted by revealing the $350 million state-of-the-art satellite. The total project cost, meanwhile, is about $600 million and took three years to construct.

However, no photos were allowed to preserve company and technological strategies.

Nevertheless, ViaSat’s crown jewel stands 25-feet high, about 10 feet wide and, once its solar panels deploy in space, it will have a wingspan of 150 feet. Arianespace, a French company, will deliver the satellite on its Ariane 5 rocket.

“We’re really evolving toward, what we believe, is the first global Internet service provider,” said Dave Abrahamian, ViaSat’s director of space systems. “Our whole mantra for the past 10 years … is to reduce the cost per bit, increase capacity substantially so that satellite-base broadband is no longer the choice of last resort. We’ll move that ball significantly forward when we launch ViaSat-2.”

ViaSat-2, meanwhile, will have two times more the capacity than ViaSat-1, which was the highest capacity ever launched in 2011, and increase speeds up to 300 gigabits per second (Gbps), seven times more coverage and customer download speeds up to 25 to 50Mbps.

More capacity in the satellite increases the bandwidth, which enables faster Internets speeds to consumers.

With a successful launch, which is scheduled for March or April in French Guiana in South America, ViaSat-2 will expand the Carlsbad-based company’s reach across the Atlantic Ocean to the Middle East and the northern tip of South America.

Alaska will be the only state not to receive coverage from ViaSat-2 due to the angle of Earth.

“We don’t have to sacrifice capacity for coverage area,” Abrahamian explained. “We can also move capacity around. ViaSat-2 solves that problem.”

In addition, the increase in ViaSat’s customer base is estimated to increase about two to threefold, said Keven Lippert, executive vice president of Satellite Systems and Corporate Development at ViaSat. Currently, the company has about 700,000 residential and commercial users on its ViaSat-1 satellite including more than 550 aircraft along with maritime vessels and the U.S. government.

Its domestic airline portfolio includes United, JetBlue, Virgin America and most recently, American Airlines.

“We won the American Airlines contract first for their 737… and then their entire mainline North American fleet,” Abrahamian added. “We think we can compete favorably with cable providers. The cost per user…, which is there metric, is greatly, greatly in our favor. There is no great efficient means of providing broadband in a large area than satellite.”

Abrahamian said another advantage for the company comes from aircraft service. With the launch, and ViaSat’s European partner Eutelsat, 85 to 90 percent of all flight routes will be covered.

Lippert, though, said the ultimate advantages of the new satellite will allow the company to become more competitive in the Internet market. Notably, ViaSat can challenge low- to mid-tier cable and DSL Internet service providers.

In addition, ViaSat-2 will begin to ease data caps currently in place. In other words, ViaSat-1’s capacity allows for up to 150 gigabytes of data per month, similar to cellphone data plans.

Abrahamian, though, said ViaSat-2 will dovetail into ViaSat-3, the company’s most aggressive plan to date. The project will launch a trio of satellites for global coverage and could eliminate the data caps plaguing Internet satellite companies.

It will be the first satellite with one terabyte of capacity, which is larger than the more than 400 combined communication satellites currently in space.

“I think the other point is our competition is more and more not other satellite companies,” Lippert said. “It’s DSL, cable and traditional telecom companies. That’s really our goal … and we’re headed.”

As for Boeing’s role, the two companies partnered to build the satellite. ViaSat constructed the technology for its systems and the design, while Boeing built the satellite (a 702 high-power series) and performed the mandatory testing requirements plus delivery to the launch site.

Mark Spiwak, president of Boeing Satellite Systems International, and Ron Dukat, Boeing-ViaSat program director, said the partnership has flourished.

“What we can offer customers like ViaSat is the best of the best,” Spiwak said. “Certain customers, like ViaSat, does certain proprietary information that they may not want to share that and we respect that.”

As for the launch schedule, Abrahamian said ViaSat-2 had undergone and passed all testing performed by Boeing and is now waiting to be shipped to South America. Testing included temperature performances, where in space there is a 600-degree difference between light (300 degrees Fahrenheit) and shade (-300), noise exams up to 10,000 hertz and simulated space tests in Boeing’s thermal vacuum.

“You get one shot at this,” Spiwak added. “These are 22,000 miles away so it’s a pretty rigorous test program so it makes sure it works for 15 years or whatever the design life is on orbit. You can’t go up there and fix it.”

Once there, it will be fueled and launched into its orbital slot above the East Coast.

However, ViaSat will conduct numerous systems tests once the satellite is in space and will not be operational for consumer use until fourth quarter 2017, Lippert added.

“There will be improvements to the ViaSat-3 satellite class,” he said.