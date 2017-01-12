Carlsbad man accused of stabbing roommate in back, literally

CARLSBAD — An 18-year-old Carlsbad man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his roommate with a steak knife Thursday, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Seth Kuykendall is suspected of stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a dispute. According to CPD, Kuykendall and his roommate had a dispute and when the roommate turned his back, Kuykendall stabbed him.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Avenida Magnifica at 8:23 a.m. after Kuykendall reported the alleged crime. He notified police he placed the knife in the kitchen sink and was waiting on the porch.

Kuykendall also noted that there was a third roommate inside the apartment that was providing medical aid to the victim.

The 20-year-old man, meanwhile, was transported by the Oceanside Fire Department to a landing field where he was airlifted to Scripps Medical Center in La Jolla and is currently in stable condition.

The investigation into why the dispute occurred is ongoing.