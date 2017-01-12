2017 Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon set for Sunday, January 15

Carlsbad, CA – The 26th edition of the Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon sponsored by Tri- City Medical Center since 2010 is scheduled for Sunday, January 15, 2017. About 8,000 runners and walkers from all over the United States and many foreign countries are expected to participate in the race weekend festivities, announced In Motion, Inc., the event organizer.

The 26.2- and 13.1-mile out-and-back courses begin at The Shoppes at Carlsbad and pass by the Buena Vista Lagoon in the early miles, setting the event’s naturalistic tone. The course and surroundings soon pick up the beat as participants make their way through spectator- packed Carlsbad Village, a quaint but popular mix of restaurants, shops and hotels. Mile three exposes stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, providing an inspiring sight and gorgeous backdrop as rolling hills carry runners and walkers past sandy beaches and rolling surf.

Live bands at every mile, enthusiastic volunteers and thousands of spectators are sure to keep participants motivated throughout both courses, offering encouragement all the way to the finish. Once crossing the finish line, participants are presented with a dazzling finisher’s medal, Mylar blanket and Nom Nom food bag before entering a celebratory festival that includes live music, refreshments and a beer garden for those 21 and older.

Participants in the marathon and half marathon will receive a high-quality, technical fabric 1/4 zip pullover in addition to Carlsbad’s signature long-sleeve race shirt.

The Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon works with 15 charities that use the event to raise funds and awareness through their association with the event. Race participants are encouraged to “run for a reason” by raising funds for one or more of the organizations.

The long Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend allows participants to enjoy a post-race recovery day at the beach in Carlsbad. Participants are encouraged to turn their race weekend into a getaway retreat by staying at host hotel Cape Rey, Carlsbad – a Hilton Resort. Special runner amenities including race day shuttles are included in the stay, not to mention beautiful ocean views!

The race weekend also includes a two-day Health & Lifestyle Expo and Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND ® California, a non-competitive 1-mile fun run for kids of all ages and abilities.

Participants can run, walk, skip or stroll, or even be pushed in a stroller or carried on a back as they wind through the theme park. The event concludes at 10 a.m. with the opening of LEGOLAND® and SEA LIFE™ Aquarium where registered participants age 12 & under can enter the park for free and parents can enter for 50% off admission. The Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND® California will be held on Saturday, January 14, starting at 8 a.m.

Event weekend schedule:

Friday, January 13 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. : Health & Lifestyle Expo

Saturday, January 14 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. : Kids Marathon Mile at LEGOLAND® California 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. : Health & Lifestyle Expo

Sunday, January 15: 6:15 a.m. : Full Marathon start 7:45 a.m. : Half Marathon start



Event location: The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Event Website: www.carlsbadmarathon.com

About In Motion, Inc.

Founded in 1981, In Motion, Inc. is a full service event marketing and management company specializing in health and fitness related activities. In Motion’s current list of events includes the Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon & Half Marathon, Kids Marathon Mile, La Jolla Half Marathon, La Jolla Shores 5K, America’s Finest City Half Marathon & 5K, the San Diego 9- 11 Memorial Stair Climb and Komen San Diego Race for the Cure. In Motion is family owned and operated, and is based in Carlsbad, California. For more information please visit www.inmotionevents.com

About Tri-City Medical Center

Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388 bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopaedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. Tri- City Medical Center has received its fifth consecutive “A” rating from the national hospital safety scoring organization, The Leapfrog Group. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org

