OCEANSIDE — The Rodeway Inn at 1103 N. Coast Highway 101 is the scene of police activity, according to an advisory issued by the police department a little before 3:30 p.m.

The alert states, “Oceanside Police Department is currently involved in police activity involving an assault with a weapon,” at the Inn’s location. Police are asking people to avoid the area for now.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.