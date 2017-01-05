SummerHouse’s seaside living features endless possibilities

Claudia Barbour, sales manager of Zephyr’s SummerHouse Carlsbad, an enclave of single level luxury homes in the heart of Carlsbad, loves helping clients find their own seaside haven in the vibrant community she loves.

With only three homes remaining at this incredible coastal retreat, she reflects on selling the community in the treasured neighborhood of Carlsbad Village.

“It’s very easy for me to tell people why Carlsbad is one of the best places in the world to call home,” said the real estate professional who has been selling high-end luxury properties in North County San Diego for 25 years.

A longtime Carlsbad resident herself, Barbour has lived and raised her family in the seaside community and has had the opportunity to enjoy the local beaches, dine at the fantastic nearby restaurants and enjoy all that Carlsbad has to offer.

Located at 2303 Ocean St., SummerHouse offers its residents direct access to Carlsbad State Beach, and provides unparalleled opportunities for recreational activities that range from fishing to hiking, paddle boarding to water skiing, mountain biking to surfing — perfect for awakening the adventurer within. The condos are also just a half-mile from the Coaster Station and a short ride to downtown San Diego, the Zoo and SeaWorld. The community is in close proximity to McClellan-Palomar Airport, which offers private and commercial flights.

For those who prefer to stay closer to home and soak in the sun-drenched coastal views from the comfort of their own private oasis, on-site amenities include a pool, fire pits and cabanas, and a fitness center.

“The community is a rare find,” Barbour said. “It’s like going home to your own private beach resort. From the amazing views of the ocean and Buena Vista Lagoon, and proximity to downtown Carlsbad Village — there’s no other place like it. The possibilities are endless.”

Since opening, Zephyr’s new luxury beach condo community has received rave reviews. And while SummerHouse is nearly sold out, buyers looking to dip their toes in the sand and stake their claim still have an opportunity with three homes remaining.

Stylish California Coastal architecture and single level floor plans are featured in the homes, which range from 2,090 to 2,697 square feet and include two bedrooms with a den, or three bedrooms. Prices range from $1.5 million to $2.2 million.

Popular features include disappearing La Cantina doors that open onto large lanais, spacious kitchen islands, top-of-the-line appliances, designer selected cabinets and detailed interior finishes. Large private balconies boast water views, and two gated, underground parking spaces are provided for each home.

Residences still available for purchase are fully upgraded and include the Sales Center, which is offered fully furnished and features furniture, art, accent pieces and more chosen by the award-winning interior design firm, Jules Wilson Interior Design.

Prospective buyers can reach Barbour at the Sales Center — which is open seven days a week, Monday, noon to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — and located at 2303 Ocean St., in Carlsbad.

For more information, visit summerhouse-carlsbad.com or call (760) 846-8779.

This article is sponsored content.