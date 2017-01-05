San Marcos, Encinitas to give sandbags to residents

REGION — A series of powerful storms has prompted San Marcos to offer sandbags to its residents.

The free, fill-your-own sandbags can be filled and picked up at the southwest corner of the public works department parking lot at 201 Mata Way. Residents are allotted a maximum of 20 bags.

Encinitas, as it did last year, is limiting its sandbag giveaway to a single day during the winter.

This year’s event takes place from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the public works facility at 160 Calle Magdalena.

There will be 1,500 sandbags available to Encinitas residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents must provide photo identification and show proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

A maximum of 10 pre-filled sandbags will be given for each address/property, while supplies last, and residents must self-load and transport the sandbags.