Active-duty Marine struck and killed trying to cross state Route 76

OCEANSIDE — On New Year’s day an active-duty Marine was fatally struck by a car as she crossed state Route 76.

The 23-year-old Marine exited a car parked on the eastbound side of the highway, and began to cross the road. She was struck and killed by a westbound car after climbing over the center median.

The incident happened at 5:16 a.m., west of Foussat Road.

It is unknown why the woman was crossing the highway.

She was found dead on the road when police arrived.

Both the driver of the car that stuck her and the driver of the car she exited stayed on the scene and talked to police.

The Oceanside driver involved in the collision was not under the influence. No charges have been filed at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, nor have the names of either driver.

The collision is under investigation. Oceanside police are asking anyone with information to call accident investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.