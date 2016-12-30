Names emerge in Encinitas Council appointment race

ENCINITAS — Three names have emerged in the Encinitas City Council’s search to fill the final council seat with less than a week left in the application window.

Whoever the council appoints would serve the remaining two years of Catherine Blakespear’s council term, which she left when she was elected to the mayor seat last month. The council seat would be up for election in 2018.

Planning Commissioner Tony Brandenburg, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Joseph Mosca and retired technology executive Daniel Marotta have submitted applications for the vacancy, according to the Encinitas City Clerk’s office.

Brandenburg finished fifth among the five council candidates in the recent election. The retired judge was the lone candidate to openly oppose the city’s proposed housing element update, Measure T.

Mosca, who was appointed to the parks commission in 2015, previously lived in Los Angeles County, where he served as a councilman and mayor of the city of Sierra Madre, located near Pasadena. He was elected in 2006 and reelected in 2010 before abruptly resigning his post in 2011 after he, his partner and children moved to London.

Marotta is a former executive of Broadcom, where he last served as the executive vice president and general manager of the broadband and connectivity group. He rose the ranks of the company that he joined in 2002 as a vice president. Marotta moved to Encinitas in 2003.

The application window for the vacancy closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 4. Applicants must be 18 years old, a registered voter and not have any felony convictions that would disqualify them from seeking public office.

Interested parties can visit the city’s website at encinitasca.gov for more information.