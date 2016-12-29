Vista places a call out to artists for new skate park murals

VISTA — Two large walls at the two, yet-to-be-finished skate parks along N. Santa Fe Avenue are going to be in need of some art.

With construction on the two parks expected to be finished in the summer, the city’s public arts commission has placed a call out to artists (individuals or teams) to create murals at the two sites.

“The Commission is open to all ideas for the murals,” said Andrea McCullogh, the city’s communications officer.

The artist chosen will receive a commission of $9,000 for the perimeter wall and walkway at the 400 N. Santa Fe Ave., site; with another artist receiving a $6,000 commission for the perimeter wall and restroom at the 510 N. Santa Fe Ave., skate park.

The budget for the murals is coming from park development fees, according to McCullogh.

The deadline to submit sketches and proposals is Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. Interviews with the five to seven selected artists will be Feb. 8, with the commission selection coming March 7.

The City Council will have the final approval of the commission’s selections.

Once approved, the artists will have until June 30 to complete the murals.

A tour of the property sites is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required by noon, Jan. 10. Email Rachel Beld, management analyst with the city at rbeld@cityofvista.com.