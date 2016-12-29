SummerHouse Carlsbad residents say ‘every day’s a vacation’

“It’s like living in a resort,” said John and Roz Raue, SummerHouse Carlsbad residents, who were looking for an affordable, but upscale coastal community that required little maintenance after deciding to downsize from their previous home.

“Compared to Coronado and other beach towns, it’s very reasonable,” says the couple about Zephyr’s new luxury beach condo community that opened to rave reviews and is nearly sold out, with only three homes remaining.

Offering direct beach access and sweeping views of the ocean and Buena Vista Lagoon, the homes feature Stylish California Coastal architecture and single level floor plans, which range from 2,090-2,697 square feet and include two bedrooms with a den, or three bedrooms.

For the Raues, the layout of the homes was a big selling point, and they love the convenience of being on one level. “We have a nine-year-old golden retriever named Sandy, who has a hard time getting around sometimes. So this worked out perfectly.”

The couple says they love looking out onto the lagoon, and taking strolls to the beach. “The community is very peaceful and quiet, and even on sunny days, the beach is very private. We feel like we’re on vacation all year round.”

And Mrs. Raue, a personal fitness trainer, has enjoyed the convenience of the community’s onsite amenities that include a fitness center and pool, while they both enjoy using the Jacuzzi and entertaining friends while sitting next to the fire pits at night, or under the cabanas during a warm, sunny day.

Nearby Carlsbad Village — with its award winning restaurants, shopping, Carlsbad Village Theatre and regular community events like Friday Night Live and State Street Farmer’s Market — was also a selling point. “The walkability of the community is incredible. We go there regularly to grab a bite or shop,” says the couple.

They also enjoy having easy access to the COASTER for when they want to leave their car at home and enjoy scenic views on their way to catch a show at the Belly Up, or when they head further south to watch The Padres.

The three residences still available for purchase at the community are fully upgraded and include the Sales Center, which is offered fully furnished and features furniture, art, accent pieces and more chosen by the award winning interior design firm, Jules Wilson Interior Design.

Other features include disappearing La Cantina doors that open onto large lanais, spacious kitchen islands, top of the line appliances, designer selected cabinets and detailed interior finishes. Large private balconies boast water views, and two gated, underground parking spaces are provided for each home. Prices range from $1.5 million to $2.2 million.

To find out what the Raues already have before time runs out, visit the Sales Center — which is open seven days a week, Monday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — and located at 2303 Ocean St., Carlsbad.

For more information, visit summerhouse-carlsbad.com or call (760) 846-8779.

This article is sponsored content.