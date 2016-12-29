Physician discovers health benefits to boxing workout

CARLSBAD — Boxing as a sport has been around centuries. However, boxing as a fitness regimen is on the rise. Local physician Brad Schwartz is a believer, so much so that he opened a Title Boxing Club franchise after visiting their corporate headquarter in Kansas.

“I discovered the franchise is growing rapidly, and I wondered why,” Schwartz said. Just one workout and he got his answer. “They had perfected a noncombat boxing club that focused on the fitness component of a boxer’s workout. The workout involves and works the entire body. Throwing a punch uses the lower body, core and arms equally.”

Schwartz had always been interested in fitness, but had no history of boxing before his first class. His lack of experience was not an issue. “The rapid results were amazing,” he said. “In just a week I noted a shortening of my belt, weight loss and my shoulder and back aches decreased.”

In addition to the obvious physical aspects of a boxing workout, Schwartz also found unexpected improvement in his emotional well-being. “I participated in the classes and felt a sense of relaxation and stress reduction,” he said. “I felt great. I felt fit, calm and confident.” Similar to yoga, he also found it had meditative properties. “The workout has a flow to it,” he said. “When following the instructor’s commands and doing the rhythmic combinations it induces an almost meditative state.”

Schwartz is passionate about helping people improve their lives, and he says Title Boxing Club enables him to do just that. “As a physician, I was always frustrated taking care of the end stages of disease,” Schwartz said. “In my more than 30 years of practice, I hardly ever saw such rapid and impressive results in making people feel better. At the club, I have witnessed many members turn their lives around. People are rapidly losing weight and getting off their blood pressure medication. I’ve seen diabetics decrease their need for insulin.”

“Prevention or reduction in symptoms is a much better way to go,” he said. “I had my own health issues I was dealing with — back and shoulder pain and some weight gain — and nothing seemed to get rid of any of it.” He researched boxing, and found it burns more calories per hour than almost any other form of exercise.

“It also improves flexibility and does not build bulky, tight, lopsided muscles,” he said. “You are stretching at the same time you are strengthening the muscles during punching and kicking. It is incredibly effective at developing the core.”

While the sound of a boxing workout might be intimidating to some, Schwartz said this shouldn’t be the case. “This workout is for anyone,” he said. “When people hear ‘boxing,’ they automatically think ‘fighting,’” he said. “But that isn’t what this club is about. We welcome anyone from teens on up, and we even have members well in their 60s.”

The age range of the members varies as much as their fitness levels. “Some people walk in these doors completely out of shape, but fitness buffs find just as great benefit from what we do here,” Schwartz said. “. Families have fun working out together. Teenagers who don’t play organized sports have found a workout that they enjoy.” Boxing for fitness is rapidly increasing in popularity, especially amongst top models, actors and actresses.

The growing popularity of boxing as a form of exercise is evidenced by the fact that Drew Brees, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, has recently become part owner of the franchise. “Athletes have found boxing to be a beneficial cross training for many sports,” Schwartz said. “Volleyball, water polo, soccer, golf, baseball, football, wrestling … the list goes on.”

One unique benefit of boxing has been for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease. “A regular boxing regimen reduces the progression of the disease,” Schwartz said. The program called Rock Steady Boxing is from Indianapolis and the team at the club has been certified in this method of training. “Movement, balance and stiffness are all reduced,” he said. “Parkinson’s patients who participate fall less often, walk more quickly and their tremors are reduced.” Schwartz is excited to grow the program, which is currently at 18 “fighters” and is accepting more.

What else does Schwartz look forward to in 2017? “To continue getting to know people in the community,” he said. “To help them improve their fitness and health and to make their lives happier.” In this spirit, Title Boxing Club is offering a special for the New Year. “We are offering in January a one-month special of just $20.17 for a limited number of new members,” he said.

Title Boxing Club is located at 3247 Camino De Los Coches. To take advantage of the New Year’s special offer and to learn more, call (760) 633-4822 or visit titleboxingclub.com/carlsbad-ca/.

This article is sponsored content.