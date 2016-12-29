Legal Notices, December 30, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Camino Encinitas Plaza CASE NUMBER: 16-217 DC FILING DATE: April 15, 2016 APPLICANT: Wayne Brechtel, Worden Williams LLP APPELLANT: Wayne Brechtel, Worden Williams LLP LOCATION: 318-330 El Camino Real (257-030-54) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider an appeal of Planning Commission Resolution of Approval No. PC 2016-64, approved on October 20, 2016, for a determination of development compliance for the legal nonconforming status of the Camino Encinitas Plaza. The Planning Commission determined that Camino Encinitas Plaza suites require a Major Use Permit for converting non-automotive repair uses to automotive repair uses in conformance with the Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.76 (Nonconformities).

ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone and the Coastal Zone.
ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.
STAFF CONTACT: Anna Yentile, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2724 or ayentile@encinitasca.gov

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

CITY OF ENCINITAS PLANNING & BUILDING DEPARTMENT
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT
PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS
PROJECT NAME: Dalzell Tentative Parcel Map
CASE NOS.: 16-052 TPM/CDP
FILING DATE: March 8, 2016
APPLICANT: Kevin Dalzell
LOCATION: 1112 and 1116 Crest Drive
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests approval of a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit for a three-lot subdivision and demolition of an existing residence. The property is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone.
ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).
STAFF CONTACT: Katie Innes, 760-633-2716 or kinnes@encinitasca.gov

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION
ORDINANCE NO. 2016-13
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2016-13 entitled, "An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Modifying Section 23.24.100.D Categorical Exemptions to the Municipal Code Chapter 23.24, Grading, Erosion and Sediment Control, Case Number 16-260 POD.
The ordinance modifies Section 23.24.100.D of the Encinitas Municipal Code to read as follows: "D. Normal and customary agricultural and crop management practices on properties that are zoned agricultural or in active agricultural production prior to the adoption of this ordinance."
Ordinance 2016-13 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on December 14, 2016 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None.
The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the January 11, 2017 Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue.

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, to consider approving a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of a one-story, two-unit residential building and the construction of a mixed-use building consisting of 1,105 square feet of retail space and four apartment units located at 3050 Madison Street in Land Use District 1 of the Village Review zone, the Village Segment of the Local Coastal Program, and within Local Facilities Management Zone 1 and a request to participate in the Parking In-Lieu Fee program and purchase four parking credits at a cost of $11,240 each to satisfy the commercial/retail parking requirement of four parking spaces.
Whereas, on November 16, 2016 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 6-1 (L'Heureux) to recommend approval of a Major Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit.
CASE FILE: RP 15-16/CDP 15-37
CASE NAME: 4 PLUS 1 LUXURY LIVING
PUBLISH: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, to consider approval of a Zoning Ordinance amendment and Local Coastal Program amendment to amend Zoning Ordinance Chapter 21.105 (Recycling Facilities and Recycling Areas) consistent with state law.
Whereas, on September 21, 2016 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 (Anderson) (Montgomery absent) to recommend approval of a Zoning Ordinance amendment and Local Coastal Program amendment to amend Zoning Ordinance Chapter 21.105 (Recycling Facilities and Recycling Areas) consistent with state law.
CASE FILE: ZCA 16-03/LCPA 16-02
CASE NAME: RECYCLING REQUIREMENTS
PUBLISH: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, to consider approving a determination that the project is within the scope of the previously certified Quarry Creek Master Plan EIR and that the EIR adequately describes the activity for the purposes of CEQA; and to consider approving a Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map and Planned Development Permit for 56 single-family homes within Planning Area R-4 of the Quarry Creek Master Plan, located on the north side of Marron Road and adjacent to the western terminus of Adobe Springs Road, in Local Facilities Management Zone 25.
Whereas, on November 16, 2016 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a Master Plan Amendment, Tentative Tract Map and Planned Development Permit.
CASE FILE: MP 10-01(B)/CT 16-05/PUD 16-06
CASE NAME: QUARRY CREEK – PA R-4 (WEST)
PUBLISH: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, to consider approval of a Zoning Ordinance Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to amend the city's Zoning Ordinance to make the city's regulation of density bonuses consistent with state law.
Whereas, on September 21, 2016 the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission voted 5-1-1 (Anderson) (Montgomery absent) to recommend approval of a Zoning Ordinance Amendment and Local Coastal Program Amendment to amend the city's Zoning Ordinance to make the city's regulation of density bonuses consistent with state law.
CASE FILE: ZCA 16-02/LCPA 16-01
CASE NAME: DENSITY BONUS AMENDMENT
PUBLISH: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE CITY COUNCIL VACANCY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to the City Council to fill a vacancy with a term ending December 2018. Application forms are available on the City's website, at City Hall or by calling the City Clerk at 760-633-2601. The deadline for submitting applications is January 4, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the January 11, 2017 City Council meeting to discuss their qualifications and interest in serving on the City Council.
GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS
• An applicant must be 18 years of age and a citizen of the State of California
• An applicant must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Encinitas
• A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the Constitution and the laws of the State of California

CITY COUNCIL STRUCTURE AND CURRENT OFFICEHOLDERS
The City Council is comprised of one (1) Mayor and four (4) Council Members elected from the City at-large. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.010, on the second Tuesday of each December of even numbered years, the newly elected Mayor and Council Members will be sworn in. Per Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.030, at the first regular City Council meeting in December of odd numbered years and the second Tuesday of each December in even numbered years, the City Council shall choose one of its members as Deputy Mayor.

Catherine S. Blakespear Mayor – term expires December 2018
Tony Kranz Deputy Mayor – term expires December 2020
Tasha Boerner Horvath Council Member – term expires December 2020
Mark Muir Council Member – term expires December 2018
Vacancy Council Member – term expires December 2018
CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS
The City Council of the City of Encinitas holds Regular Meetings on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.
SALARY AND BENEFITS FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBERS
Mayor: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(a), the Mayor receives the same salary as a Council Member ($1,186 per month). Beginning in 2016, the Mayor shall be entitled to the current Council Member salary ($1,186) plus $100 per month.
Council Members: In accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 2.20.035(b) City Council Members receive $1,186 per month effective December 9, 2008.

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – 2017 SCHEDULED VACANCIES ON CITY COUNCIL APPOINTED COMMISSIONS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications for appointment to City Commissions. Application forms may be completed online from the City's website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. There are two (2) application deadlines-one for incumbents wishing to reapply and a later date for all other applicants. The deadline for incumbents wishing to reapply is January 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., and the deadline for all other applicants is January 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. All applicants will be asked to attend the February 15, 2017 City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on a commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made at the City Council meeting on February 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Terms will begin March 1, 2017. APPOINTMENTS TO BE MADE AND TERMS EXPIRING IN 2017:
COMMISSION FOR THE ARTS: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020. Terms expiring are: Deanne Sabeck appointed March 2014, Naimeh Tanha reappointed March 2014, Collette Stefanko appointed March 2014, and Francine Filsinger appointed March 2014. The Commission for the Arts is a seven member board. The Commission for the Arts shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the visual, performing and literary arts. ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION: Two (2) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020. Terms expiring are: Joy Lyndes appointed March 2014 and vacant. The Environmental Commission is a seven member board. The Environmental Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding the environment. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020. Terms expiring are: Rhea Stewart appointed November 2015, Marge Kohl appointed April 2014, Doug Long reappointed March 2014, and Joseph Mosca appointed September 2015. The Parks and Recreation Commission is a seven member board. The Parks and Recreation Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding public parks, recreational facilities, and community services. PLANNING COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020; and One (1) appointment to fill the unexpired term of Tasha Boerner Horvath (Old Encinitas Representative) with a term ending March 2018. Terms expiring are: Michael Glenn O'Grady (Leucadia Representative) reappointed March 2014, The Planning Commission shall make a final determination as authorized by the Code for the following applications: Coastal Development, Conditional Use Permit (Major), Tentative Tract Map, Zoning Code Interpretation, Application for project in more than one Community Planning area, and other applications and duties as required by the Code. In addition, the Planning Commission shall make recommendation to the City Council as authorized by the Code for the following applications: General Plan Interpretation, General Plan Amendment, Zoning Code Amendment, Zoning Map Amendment, Specific Plan, and other applications as required by the Code.

SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: Four (4) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020. Terms expiring are: Suzann Lennox appointed March 2016, Gregory Simon reappointed March 2014, Linda Melikian appointed March 2014, and Alan Lerchbacker appointed December 2014. The Senior Citizen Commission is a seven member board. The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. TRAFFIC & PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION: Three (3) appointments to be made for three-year terms ending March 1, 2020. Terms expiring are: Arnold Lewin (Old Encinitas Representative) reappointed March 2014, James Lindsay (Leucadia Representative) reappointed March 2014, and Maryam Babaki (New Encinitas Representative) appointed March 2014. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission is a seven member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the community at-large appointments must be a registered voter of the City of Encinitas. The Traffic and Public Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Traffic & Public Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to traffic issues and public safety. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analysis and provide recommendations to the City Council on matters related to the circulation of motorized vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles, and on matters related to public safety. The scope of the commission’s role with respect to public safety includes but is not limited to traffic safety, emergency response for fire, medical and other crises, as well as the City’s efforts to control and reduce criminal activities of all types. The Commission may conduct informational and educational meetings, prepare reports and analyses, and work with fire, marine safety, ambulance, and sheriff personnel. General Information (for complete text see Chapter 2.30 of the Municipal Code) • Persons appointed to a City board, commission or committee serve at the pleasure of the City Council • All Commissions with the exception of the Youth Commission shall have three-year staggered terms of office. The Youth Commission shall have a one-year term of office. • Beginning in 2014, all Commissions, with the exception of the Youth Commission, shall have term limits of two (2) consecutive full terms of office. After reaching the term limit, a person must sit out one appointment cycle before reapplying to the same City Commission. Upon terming out of one Commission, a person may apply to a different City Commission. • Appointees to any City Commission will not be selected from among members currently serving on any other City Commission. • A Board, Commission, or Committee Member’s term shall be automatically terminated if the member is absent from three (3) consecutive, regular and/or special meetings held by the member’s agency. 12/16/16, 12/30/16 CN 19594

T.S. No. 023966-CA APN: 107-230-37-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/10/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/16/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0254827 , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JAMES M MILLER, AN UNMARRIED MAN AND, TONGA MCMASTERS, A WIDOW, AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2489 WINTERGREEN LN FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,824,191.56 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 023966-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 888012 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19655

T.S. No.: 2016-00625-CA A.P.N.:160-501-06-00 Property Address: 4322 Auklet Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Glen N. Johnson and Nomi M. Johnson, Husband and Wife as Community Property With Right of Survivorship Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 10/30/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0770877 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/01/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 186,308.96 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4322 Auklet Way, Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: 160-501-06-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 186,308.96. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-00625-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 15, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19652

T.S. No. 041146-CA APN: 157-550-31-30 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 6/28/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/30/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/1/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0413074, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: VINCENT CLYDE THOMPSON AND TRACEY STRAIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 734 PARADISE COVE WAY OCEANSIDE, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $235,380.99 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 041146-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 887780 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19651

T.S. No.: 160919237 Notice Of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 2716 Order No. 95515506 APN: 261-290-33 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 3/28/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Mark A. Schilling, a Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 3/29/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0141115 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 1/20/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $50,017.97 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2716 MacKinnon Ranch Road Cardiff, CA 92007 A.P.N.: 261-290-33 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 160919237. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/20/2016 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10855 Sorrento Valley Road, Ste 102 San Diego, CA 92121 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Naomi Finkelstein, Trustee Sale Officer MK# 160919237 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19650

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-739296-JP Order No.: 160209617-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/1/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): ROBERT DREW, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 11/9/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0973674 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/20/2017 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $306,228.11 The purported property address is: 3185 BUENA HILLS DRIVE, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 165-395-09-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-739296-JP . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-739296-JP IDSPub #0120196 12/30/2016 1/6/2017 1/13/2017 CN 19649

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-651428-CL Order No.: 730-1400743-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/14/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): IRMA RAMIREZ, A SINGLE WOMAN Recorded: 9/28/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0837487 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 1/20/2017 at 9:00:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $410,367.08 The purported property address is: 3144 MORNINGSIDE DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 166-500-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-651428-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-651428-CL IDSPub #0120075 12/30/2016 1/6/2017 1/13/2017 CN 19648

AFC-1044 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC. as Book SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/20/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81959 511130AZ GMO511130AZ 5111 A 30 211-130-02-00 JOANNE M. TAYLOR A WIDOW AND RICHARD TODD TAYLOR A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $6197.91 81961 531216AO GMP531216AO 5312 O 16 211-130-03-00 NEAL A . CONTRERAS AND PRECILA C. CONTRERAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $6188.72 81963 541401BO GMP541401BO 5414 O 01 211-130-03-00 SHERMAN C. STRICKROTT A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND SONIA ESCOBAR A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $4814.99 81964 542648DO AMB542648DO 5426 O 48 211-130-03-00 HOWARD J. COSIER A SINGLE MAN 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $3901.26 81965 542109DE GMP542109DE 5421 E 09 211-130-03-00 LARRY E. HUSTANA AND MARGARET K. HUSTANA TRUSTEES OF THE LARRY E. HUSTANA AND MARGARET K. HUSTANA FAMILY TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 7 1996 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $3745.28 81966 543340BE GMP543340BE 5433 E 40 211-130-03-00 MAM T. MBYE A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $5019.54 81967 541207EE GMP541207EE 5412 E 07 211-130-03-00 TREVOR J. MONTGOMERY AND ROBIN A. MONTGOMERY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $7390.01 81968 562305AZ GMO562305AZ 5623 A 05 211-130-03-00 EMILIA H. BECERRA A SINGLE WOMAN AND SANDRA LUZ HERNANDEZ A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $8455.27 81969 512309AO GMO512309AO 5123 O 09 211-130-02-00 MRS. JALENE EDGERTON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $5887.83 81970 521251D1O GMP521251D1O 5212 O 51 211-130-02-00 ROBERT R. SEVILLA AND CYNTHIA M. FUENTES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $3956.57 81971 541602DO GMP541602DO 5416 O 02 211-130-03-00 ALEXANDER SOLONIN AND OLGA SOLONIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425663 9/19/2016 2016-0491989 $3817.06 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 12/20/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19647

AFC-1043 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., as Book SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/20/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81953 20124Z 20124Z 201 EACH 24 537-570-41-24 JAMES L MARSDEN AND RUTH A MARSDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425615 9/19/2016 2016-0491992 $4606.29 81954 20122Z 20122Z 201 EACH 22 537-570-41-22 DAVID WILLIAM KLINE A SINGLE MAN 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425615 9/19/2016 2016-0491992 $3172.19 81955 11423Z 11423Z 114 EACH 23 537-570-34-23 GEORGE M SHEA AND MARY F SHEA TRUSTEES U.D.T. DATED DECEMBER 7 1990 THE 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425615 9/19/2016 2016-0491992 $5848.25 81956 32123O 32123O 321 ODD 23 537-571-77-23 ARNOLD DIAZ AND DORA I DIAZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425615 9/19/2016 2016-0491992 $4867.97 81957 31522O 31522O 315 ODD 22 537-571-74-22 BRADFORD CLAYTON BROYLES AND TONYA THERESE BROYLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/16/2016 8/18/2016 2016 425615 9/19/2016 2016-0491992 $4867.97 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien.

Date: 12/20/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19646

T.S. No. 039985-CA APN: 256-412-68-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 10/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2017 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 10/31/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0775185, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: RAYMOND D. SPHIRE, JR. AND, LESLIE T. SPHIRE, TRUSTEES OF THE SPHIRE FAMILY LIVING TRUST, UNDER DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED OCTOBER 31, 2001 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 405 OCEAN VIEW TERRACE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,367,718.65 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 039985-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX # 887511 12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19619

T.S. No. 026850-CA APN: 160-211-08-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/11/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/20/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/18/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0270888, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: VIRGINIA C. FAJARDO WIDOW WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3630 SOUTH VISTA CAMPANA #8 OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $268,951.55 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 026850-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117 STOX 887482 12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19618

T.S. No. 039427-CA APN: 153-224-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE Pursuant to CA Civil Code 2923.3 IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/27/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/20/2017 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/8/2013, as Instrument No. 2013-0150643, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BRIAN A. RICE, A SINGLE MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIERS CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1817 S HORNE ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $390,321.44 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 039427-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive Suite 200 San Diego, California 92117

A.P.N.: 259-570-43-00 Trustee Sale No.: 2016-1259 Title Order No: 160022986 Reference No: 4647-003 ANDERSON NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 05/14/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 01/19/2017 at 10:30 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 05/14/2013, as Document No. 2013-0301825, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, The original owner: ROGER D ANDERSON AND DEBORAH L ANDERSON The purported new owner: ROGER D ANDERSON AND DEBORAH L ANDERSON, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA. All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 246 VIA TAVIRA, ENCINITAS, CA 92024. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $17,167.01 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: THE TERRACES AT CANTEBRIA HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2016-1259. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 12/14/2016. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. APN: 105-410-52-00 TS No: CA07001054-16-1 TO No: 160235991-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED December 23, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 20, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on December 31, 2014 as Instrument No. 2014-0578323, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by BRANNON HARNACKE AND CORAL BARNS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AND JAMES J. HARNACKE, AN UNMARRIED MAN, ALL AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for STEARNS LENDING, LLC as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 301 MERCEDES ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $358,111.22 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07001054-16-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 13, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07001054-16-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Miguel Ochoa, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 26227, Pub Dates: 12/23/2016, 12/30/2016, 01/06/2017, THE COAST NEWS CN 19615

AFC-1042 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by WAVE CREST OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION as Book SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/12/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81935 1215BSZ 1221015 299-242-12-15 DANIEL A McNIVEN AN UNMARRIED MAN KATHERINE B MILLET AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS TENANTS IN COMMON 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $9110.89 81936 2947R1Z 2971147 299-242-29-47 DAVID C GROTTE AND ANTOINETTE GROTTE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8571.09 81937 1129B1Z 1121129 299-242-11-29 MARATHON MARKETING INC A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8571.09 81938 1827RSZ 1831027 299-242-18-27 HOWARD J COSIER A SINGLE MAN 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $9210.89 81939 0112RSZ 10A1012 299-242-01-12 RAYMOND D WYNGARDEN 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $10004.79 81940 0735RSZ 0721035 299-242-07-35 JAMES W GWIN AND MARYESTELLE W GWIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8285.09 81941 0114BSZ 01A1014 299-242-01-14 SHARON DeMARCO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8288.39 81942 0129RSZ 01A1029 299-242-01-29 KAREN S ABUBO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8285.09 81943 2032RSZ 2031032 299-242-20-32 GREGORY W MASSEY AND BERNADETTE M MASSEY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $9210.89 81944 1143B1Z 1121143 299-242-11-43 JAMES WRAY WARREN AND BEVERLY ANN WARREN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8571.09 81945 1720BSZ 1731020 299-242-17-20 RICHARD L SCHAFFNER 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $14964.34 81946 1101T1Z 1120101 299-242-11-01 GARY ROLLAND SUEHIRO AND CHERYL ANN SUEHIRO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $8571.09 81947 1833BSZ 1831033 299-242-18-33 RAYMOND N TURNER AND ANNE MARIE TURNER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $9210.89 81948 1737RSZ 1731037 299-242-17-37 SCOTT KLIEN A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 8/5/2016 8/10/2016 2016 405890 9/12/2016 2016 476833 $10649.77 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1400 OCEAN AVENUE, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien.

Date: 12/12/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 BYLORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/16/16, 12/23/16, 12/30/16 CN 19600

APN: 256-162-08-00 TS No: CA08003497-14-1 TO No: 140116804-CA-MAI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 13, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on January 23, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0047634, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by MATILDE AVILA-CORTES, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for HOME CAPITAL FUNDING as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 823 LA MIRADA AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,065,511.77 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08003497-14-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 9, 2016 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08003497-14-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 26122, Pub Dates: 12/16/2016, 12/23/2016, 12/30/2016, THE COAST NEWS CN 19599

T.S. No.: 2016-02285-CAA.P.N.:145-180-16-21 Property Address: 450 Stoney Point Way Unit 135, Oceanside, CA 92058 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/29/2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Jeffrey S Campbell, SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 02/16/2010 as Instrument No. 2010-0076938 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 02/17/2017 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 189,846.12 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 450 Stoney Point Way Unit 135, Oceanside, CA 92058 A.P.N.: 145-180-16-21 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 189,846.12. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02285-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 2, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/16/16, 12/23/16, 12/30/16 CN 19598

T.S. No.: 2016-02152-CAA.P.N.:121-062-16-00 Property Address: 4137 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/11/1995. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: MARGARITO LOPEZ AND SARAH LOPEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Recorded 12/28/1995 as Instrument No. 1995-0593899 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 01/12/2017 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $ 56,125.71 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4137 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 121-062-16-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 56,125.71. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-02152-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: December 2, 2016 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE 12/16/16, 12/23/16, 12/30/16 CN 19597

Afc-1038 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CORONADO BEACH RESORT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/6/2017 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, OWNERS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 81870 31121Z CBR31121CZ 311 ALL 21 537-570-70-21 PATRICIA A. ELLIOTT A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389955 9/6/2016 2016 463191 $4795.83 81871 11325E CBR113CE25 113 EVEN 25 537-572-33-25 FELICE BALDASARRO AND TARA BALDASARRO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389955 9/6/2016 2016 463192 $4499.26 81872 31420Z CBR314CZ20 314 ALL 20 537-570-73-20 JANE CLAYTON TRUSTEE OF THE JANE CLAYTON AND GORDON CLAYTON FAMILY TRUST 1992 SURVIVOR’S TRUST 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389955 9/6/2016 2016 463193 $5740.35 81873 32151Z CBR321BZ51 321 ALL 51 537-570-77-51 ALAIN CARPENTER A SINGLE MAN AND AS SOLE AND AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/27/2016 8/2/2016 2016 389955 9/6/2016 2016 463194 $5619.60 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1415 ORANGE AVENUE, CORONADO, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee, to-wit: SHOWN ABOVE Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 12/8/2016 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (800) 540-1717 LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/16/16, 12/23/16, 12/30/16 CN 19595

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN ALLEN FREEDAIN CASE # 37-2016-00044197-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: John Allen Freedain. A Petition for Probate has been filed by John Allen Freedain Jr. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that John Allen Freedain Jr. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Feb 02, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Mara Allard 2103 Camino Vida Roble #D Carlsbad CA 92011 Telephone: 760.448.6189 12/301/6, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19654

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES D. MOYER CASE # 37-2016-00041762-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: James D. Moyer. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Lauren Moyer in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Lauren Moyer be appointed as Special Administrator to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: K. Brooke Jensen, Esq. 3636 Nobel Dr #450 San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 858.200-1925 12/30/16, 01/06/17, 01/13/17 CN 19653

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA ANN HUNTINGTON, aka PATRICIA ANN HUDAK CASE # 37-2016-00040645-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Patricia Ann Huntington, aka Patricia Ann Hudak. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Ronald Alfred Huntington in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Ronald Alfred Huntington be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-2 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Ronald Alfred Huntington 4317 Graydon Rd San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.350.9973

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 12-31-2016, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 3327 Leann Collins 956AB Don Peacock 12/23, 12/30/16 CNS-2957451# CN 19623

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROSEMARY FALKENSTEIN CASE # 37-2016-00043972-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rosemary Falkenstein. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Gary P. Kunze in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego – Central Division. The Petition for Probate requests that Gary P. Kunze be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 31 2017 at 11:00 AM in Dept. PC-1 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Paul V.L. Campo 410 S Melrose Dr #201

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CARYL L. BREHM CASE # 37-2016-00042885-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Caryl L. Brehm. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas M. Campbell in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas M. Campbell be appointed as Executor to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:30 PM in Dept. PC-3 located at 1409 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Madge Bradley Building. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jason R Schingler Worden Williams LLP 462 Stevens Ave #100 Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.755.6604 12/23/16, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032533 Filed: Dec 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Home Values; B. SanDiegoHomeValues.com Located at: 11835 Carmel Mtn Rd #1304, San Diego CA San Diego 92128 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Kayle, 11835 Carmel Mtn Rd #1304, San Diego CA 92128 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Kayle, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19663

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031523 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Craft Beer Republic; B. Didacus San Diego Located at: 4718 Birchwood Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sean Hallman, 4718 Birchwood Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Sean Hallman, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19662

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031912 Filed: Dec 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Inspired LifeStyle Services Located at: 1849 Autumn Ln, Vista CA San Diego 92084 Mailing Address: 1035 E Vista Way #170, Vista CA 92084 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Smiling Pit Industries LLC, 1849 Autumn Ln, Vista CA 92084 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Denniel Witkowski, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19661

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032540 Filed: Dec 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Trees Pediatric Therapy Located at: 553 Summerholly Dr, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JJ Kemp Enterprises, 553 Summerholly Dr, San Marcos CA 92078 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/John T Kemp, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19660

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032391 Filed: Dec 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kinetic Culture Located at: 12961 Caminito Bodega, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kellen Scanlon, 12961 Caminito Bodega, Del Mar CA 92014 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Kellen Scanlon, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19659

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-032090 Filed: Dec 19, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boutique Retreat Resort Located at: 246 5th St, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Golf Course Hotels Inc, 246 5th St, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Theodore L Vallas, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13, 01/20/17 CN 19658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031214 Filed: Dec 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Writers Way Located at: 235 Havenview Ln, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Andrea Glass, 235 Havenview Ln, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 06/01/00 S/Andrea Glass, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031871 Filed: Dec 15, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wire Moon Jewelry Located at: 3006 Live Oak Park Rd, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michelle Shearer, 3006 Live Oak Park Rd, Fallbrook CA 92028 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 03/11/14 S/Michelle Shearer, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031029 Filed: Dec 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walker Tech & Pool Service Located at: 1049 Harding St, Escondido CA San Diego 92027 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adrian J Walker, 1049 Harding St, Escondido CA 92027 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Adrian J Walker, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031751 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TZSRI Inc Located at: 232 Pacific View Ln, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TZSRI Inc, 232 Pacific View Ln, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 09/01/11 S/Todd Stearman, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031713 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Legal Beagle Located at: 192 Triton Cir, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Karen Gershenfeld, 192 Triton Cir, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Karen Gershenfeld, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031789 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Law Office of Borg & Duisters Located at: 800 Grand Ave #C-14. Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rickard L Borg, 800 Grand Ave #C-14, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Vanessa C Duisters, 800 Grand Ave #C-14, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/Vanessa C Duisters, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031379 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fleurat Consulting Group Located at: 8026 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christy A Fleurat, 8026 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 12/08/16 S/Christy A Fleurat, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030452 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eye Style Optometry Located at: 5814 Van Allen Way #146, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Guru Dutt Sharma OD APOC, 1577 Corte Orchidia, Carlsbad CA 92011 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Guru Sharma, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031535 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMW Net Located at: 1450 Market St #656, San Diego CA San Diego 92101 Mailing Address: PO Box 122621, San Diego CA 92112 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Randy L Hussey, 1450 Market St #656, San Diego CA 92101 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Randy L Hussey, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031743 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cosmic Laundry #1; B. Super Laundry #20 Located at: 3888 Wooster Dr, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. FNS Holdings – Comenzando LLC, 3888 Wooster Dr, Oceanside CA 92056 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Frank A Ballesteros, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031620 Filed: Dec 13, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. City to City; B. City to City San Diego; C. City to City SD Located at: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Earl W Joss, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19627

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031764 Filed: Dec 14, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Advanced Natural Group Located at: 135 Avocado St, Leucadia CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Swell Sales LLC, 135 Avocado St, Leucadia CA 92024 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 03/28/16 S/Dave Musil, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06, 01/13/17 CN 19626

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029698 Filed: Nov 17, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Neighborhood Connection; B. Get1Free Magazine; C. Get1Free Marketing; D. Get1Free Digital; E. Get1Free Print Located at: 4180 Ruffin Rd #235, San Diego CA San Diego 92123 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Get1Free Inc, 4180 Ruffin Rd #235, San Diego CA 92123 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 10/01/16 S/Michelle Tietz, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031188 Filed: Dec 07, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T3 Construction Services Located at: 7053 Sitio Frontera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 7668 El Camino Real #104-614, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Elias, 7053 Sitio Frontera, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Elias, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030148 Filed: Nov 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surftech Located at: 5825 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Surftechnicians LLC, 5825 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 08/07/07 S/Monique Dabbs, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031365 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. No Time To Waste Real Estate Services LLC Located at: 888 Prospect St #200, La Jolla CA San Diego 92037 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. No Time To Waste Real Estate Services LLC, 888 Propect St #200, La Jolla CA 92037 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 06/22/15 S/Paul Talavera, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031476 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farrugia Photography Located at: 4765 Frazee Rd #1420, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Maria A Toney, 4765 Frazee Rd #1420, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 07/25/15 S/Maria A Toney, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031111 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly Patrick Kline; B. Kline Capital Consutling Corp Located at: 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kline Capital Consulting Corp, 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 12/15/14 S/Kelly P Kline, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031110 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kelly P Kline; B. MOTM Real Estate Investments LLC Located at: 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. MOTM Real Estate Investments LLC, 2101 Levante St, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: 07/01/06 S/Kelly P Kline, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031316 Filed: Dec 09, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joseph Xavier Located at: 523 N Vulcan Ave #34, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jose Davis, 523 N Vulcan Ave #34, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Jose Davis, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031088 Filed: Dec 06, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goodlife Festival; B. Highlife Festival Located at: 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Westward Expos, 2120 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar CA 92014 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 12/01/16 S/Lawrence Bame, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030937 Filed: Dec 02, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Get Lit Seasonal Lighting Located at: 2101 Summerhill Dr, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Anthony Falette, 2101 Summerhill Dr, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/29/16 S/Anthony Falette, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030654 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali–Casual Cars Located at: 4003 Park Blvd #27, San Diego CA San Diego 92103 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cali–Casual Inc, 22817 Ventura Blvd #185, Woodland Hills CA 91304 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Vincent L Velardi, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-031502 Filed: Dec 12, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Back to Cali Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 2251 Altisma Way #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Back to Cali, 2251 Altisma Way #202, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/David Addy, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030745 Filed: Dec 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AriFit; B. Hercules Combat and Wellness Located at: 12625 High Bluff Dr #208, San Diego CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Arielle Kantor, 6997 Santa Fe Cyn Pl, San Diego CA 92129 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 08/01/16 S/Arielle Kantor, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16, 01/06/17 CN 19602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030652 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillman Home Comfort; B. Stillman Home Services; C. Stillman Electric; D. Stillman Solar; E. Stillman HVAC Located at: 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stillman Heating and Air Conditioning Inc, 2892 S Santa Fe Ave #108, San Marcos CA 92069 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 07/01/02 S/Kyle Hackney, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19593

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030610 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S&E Enterprises Located at: 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stewart Bryan 1726 E Pointe Av, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/04/16 S/Stewart Bryan, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19592

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030753 Filed: Dec 01, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Purple Kat Distribution Located at: 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christiano Goulart, 3852 Cameo Dr, Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Monica Lucas, 5601 Palmer Way, Carlsbad CA 92010 This business is conducted by: A General Partnership The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Christiano Goulart, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030560 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Beach Pallet Company Located at: 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA San Diego 92106 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. David Jauregui, 2927 Upshur St, San Diego CA 92106 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 01/01/16 S/David Jauregui, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030440 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JCS Fitness & Marital Arts; B. Ribeiro Jiu-Jitsu Carlsbad Located at: 6158 Innovation Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. JCS Fitness & Martial Arts LLC, 2679 Alameda Circle, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Joao C Silva, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19589

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030138 Filed: Nov 22, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jake’s Del Mar Located at: 1660 Coast Blvd, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014 Mailing Address: 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Waterfront Restaurants Inc, 225 W Plaza St #300, Solana Beach CA 92075 This business is conducted by: A Coprporation The first day of business: 04/07/81 S/Ray Burnett, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19588

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030475 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IRI Consulting Company; B. Antojitos Located at: 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Maria Alma Gomez, 4830 Pastel Ct, Oceanside CA 92057 This business is conducted by: A Married Couple The first day of business: 12/21/11 S/Mohammadali Lahsaiezadeh, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030728 Filed: Nov 30, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healty Habits Lifestyle Located at: 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA San Diego 92130 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cindy Smith, 10675 Calle Mar de Mariposa #1110, San Diego CA 92130 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Cindy Smith, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030461 Filed: Nov 28, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Design Group Located at: 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Fetterly, 503 N Tremont St #D, Oceanside CA 92054 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 08/15/09 S/John Fetterly, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030316 Filed: Nov 23, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Real Estate Group Located at: 1905 Calle Barcelona #230, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009 Mailing Address: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden LLC, 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company The first day of business: Not Yet Started S/Steven A Golden, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030985 Filed: Dec 05, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Check the Box Solutions Located at: 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cecilia Cresto, 1524 Halia Ct, Encinitas CA 92024 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 11/01/16 S/Cecilia Cresto, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-030533 Filed: Nov 29, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C3 Carlsbad Located at: 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Causes for Community Inc, 2801 Roosevelt St #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 This business is conducted by: A Corporation The first day of business: 06/24/13 S/Deborah Ferraro, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2016-029206 Filed: Nov 10, 2016 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biosculptures Located at: 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007 Mailing Address: Same This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dana Salzhandler, 929 Las Brisas Way, Cardiff CA 92007 This business is conducted by: An Individual The first day of business: 09/01/97 S/Dana Salzhandler, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/16 CN 19581