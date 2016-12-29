Encinitas recruiting for appointed commissions positions

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas is looking for applicants for various positions on appointed boards and commissions — including four seats on the city planning commission.

The seats of Glenn O’Grady, Al Apuzzo and Tony Brandenburg — who represent Leucadia, New Encintas and Olivenhain, respectively — are up for appointment, as well as the seat for Tasha Boerner Horvath, who was elected to the City Council.

The three normal appointments are for three-year terms that would start March 1 and expire in 2020. Boerner Horvath’s seat would expire in 2018.

Incumbents who have not reached term limits — commissioners can only serve two consecutive terms on their respective boards — for the respective commissions must apply before 6 p.m. Jan. 12, and all others have until 6 p.m. Jan. 26. The City Council will interview all applicants at the Feb. 15 council meeting and make the appointments Feb. 22.

All of the terms would begin March 1.

For more information about the available vacancies and the applications, visit the city’s website at encinitasca.gov.