Blue Wave Kiwanis readies to host membership rally

OCEANSIDE — The Blue Wave Kiwanis service group aims to rally new members at an open house in January.

The event will take place at the Veterans Association of North County and provide light refreshments, time to mingle, and a talk by keynote speaker Kiwanis Division 37 Lt. Governor Lori Butler.

Butler will inform participants about the Kiwanis organization. Two Blue Wave Kiwanis members will follow her address and share information on club community service opportunities.

The Blue Wave Kiwanis meet monthly at the Veterans Association of North County, and welcome North County military and civilians to join.

“The membership is open to anyone, most Kiwanis are specific to a city, we have members from various North County communities,” member Ed Becerra said.

The group was formed three years ago.

The club keeps an open door for new members who are want to help others, have a good sense of humor and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow members.

The group focuses on helping the community and children. Its service efforts support MANA, a mentorship program for Latino middle school and high school students; Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, which provides youth ballet folklorico and performance instruction; and Education Begins in the Home, a children’s book drive and distribution effort.

It also aids Solutions for Change, the Women’s Resource Center, Ocean Shores High School, Milestone House, Rady Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Service opportunities within the club abound. Committees focus on fundraising, the coordination and distribution of care packages to military and those in need, membership, and social activities for members.

Currently there are 15 active members. Becerra said the group wants to increase that number so it can provide more community services and do more good.

“Our focus is on community outreach,” Becerra said.

Kiwanis groups worldwide work to end childhood diseases. This year’s focus is to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus. A global fundraising goal to support efforts is set each year.

There are 18 Kiwanis clubs in San Diego County, three of which are in Oceanside.

The open house will be held Jan. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1617 Mission Ave. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to R.S.V.P at bwkiwanis@gmail.com.