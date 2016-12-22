Marketplace News: Life’s a beach for SummerHouse Carlsbad resident Sherry Radcliffe

“I finally found where I’m supposed to be,” says SummerHouse Carlsbad resident Sherry Radcliffe, who compares life at the community to being on a permanent vacation. “You almost have to pinch yourself,” she says. “It reminds me of trips I’ve taken to Maine or Nantucket because the community has that same charming, village appeal. But instead of having to go home, I wake up and get to experience this every day.”

Sherry moved to SummerHouse following the passing of her husband Bill, in search of a home that was close to the beach and offered a true sense of community.

“My husband was in the military, and we were stationed in Hawaii for quite some time. So, the ocean has always held a special place in my heart, and when I toured the homes, saw the water views and realized I could walk to the beach, I fell in love.”

And Sherry isn’t alone. Since opening, Zephyr’s new 35 unit luxury beach condo community has received rave reviews.

And while SummerHouse is nearly sold out, buyers looking to dip their toes in the sand and stake their claim still have an opportunity with three home remaining.

Offering direct beach access, sweeping views of the ocean and Buena Vista Lagoon and more, residences still available for purchase are fully upgraded and include the Sales Center, which is offered fully furnished and features furniture, art, accent pieces and more chosen by the award winning interior design firm, Jules Wilson Interior Design.

Stylish California Coastal architecture and single level floor plans are featured in the homes, which range from 2,090-2,697 square feet and include two bedrooms with a den, or three bedrooms.

Other features include disappearing La Cantina doors that open onto large lanais, spacious kitchen islands, top of the line appliances, designer selected cabinets and detailed interior finishes. Large private balconies boast water views, and two gated, underground parking spaces are provided for each home.

Onsite amenities include a pool, fire pits and cabanas, and a fitness center. Prices range from $1.5 million to $2.2 million.

The Carlsbad Village is also within walking distance, and features award winning restaurants, shopping, regular community events like the State Street Farmer’s Market and live shows at the Carlsbad Village Theater.

Since moving in, Sherry has taken advantage of the community’s walkability with her neighbors, many of who, have become good friends and also enjoy taking strolls to the beach or the village with their dogs. “It’s wonderful,” she says. “Everyone is just so genuine. I often have neighbors over, or we take walks to the Carlsbad Village and get coffee. I never feel alone.”

Prospective buyers can find out what Sherry and so many others already have by visiting the Sales Center – which is open seven days a week, Monday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – and located at 2303 Ocean St., Carlsbad.

For more information, visit summerhouse-carlsbad.com or call (760) 846-8779.

This article is sponsored content.